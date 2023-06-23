5 Habits That Make Your Kidneys Healthier: How To Protect Your Kidney Health This Summer?

5 vital lifestyle adjustments to improve kidney health in the summer.

How to improve kidney health and function: Summer is an excellent time of year to enjoy the sun and make a few changes to your lifestyle, including improving your kidney health. The kidneys help filter waste and excess bodily fluids. Chronic kidney disease can compromise the kidneys' filtering function, leading to a buildup of toxins and waste products that can cause serious health problems. If you have chronic kidney disease, making vital lifestyle adjustments to keep your kidney health in check during summer is essential.

Dt. Vidhi Chawla, Founder Of Fisico Diet Clinic, shares five tips for protecting kidney health during the warm summer.

Drink Plenty of Water: Staying hydrated is essential for overall health but can also help keep your kidneys healthy. This will help keep your body cool and ensure that your kidneys function properly, which can accumulate in the body. NOTE: Dt. Vidhi Chawla advises you to consult your doctor about the amount of water to be taken per your kidney condition, as it may vary from person to person. Some doctors also advise taking only a little water. Discuss with your doctor regarding your water intake.

Control Diabetes: If you have diabetes, controlling your blood sugar levels is vital to maintaining good kidney health. High blood sugar levels make kidneys less able to filter waste from your body. Monitor your blood sugar levels closely during the summer and adjust your diet, exercise, and medications as needed to keep them under control.

Lower Blood Pressure: Diabetes is a leading cause of kidney disease. If you have diabetes, managing your blood sugar levels is crucial to protect your kidneys. If needed, you should also talk to your doctor about taking medications to lower your blood pressure.

Make Dietary Changes: Eating a high-fibre diet support healthy kidney function. You should also limit your intake of processed and high-sodium foods, as these can strain your kidneys. Eat various fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes.

Regular Checkups: Regular checkups is essential to ensure your kidneys function properly. Your doctor can check your blood and urine for signs of any problems and recommend necessary treatments to keep your kidneys healthy.

You can enjoy the summer season while keeping your kidneys healthy. The path to a healthier you start now. Just follow these simple lifestyle changes recommended by Dt. Vidhi Chawla, Founder Of Fisico Diet Clinic, you'll be on your way to feeling your best.

