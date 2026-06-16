Kidney disease symptoms: Can your kidneys fail without warning? Expert explains the silent threat

Kidney disease often develops silently without noticeable symptoms. Know the early warning signs, risk factors, and when to seek medical advice.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 16, 2026 7:01 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Vineet Malhotra

Kidney disease symptoms (Image AI Generated)

Kidneys are one of the most crucial organs in the body. They play a role in filtering out waste products, expelling excess fluid, balancing minerals and regulating blood pressure. But, kidney disease is a "silent killer" in that it can be a gradual process of disease that can occur without obvious signs. Many don't realise that there is a problem until there has been a significant amount of damage to their kidneys.

Why kidney disease is often symptomless?

According to Dr. Vineet Malhotra, Urologist & Andrology Specialist, VNA Hospital, "Kidneys can still work even if they are in part damaged. In fact, someone can have a significant amount of kidney function limitation, and not have any obvious warning sign. It is because of the reason that chronic kidney disease (CKD) often times does not manifest its symptoms until the latter stages."

"Kidney damages can happen without bringing any discomfort or pain. The symptoms are usually mild or none and many people don't seek medical attention until the disease has advanced," the doctor added.

Who is at risk?

There are some factors that can make it easier to get kidney disease. These include:

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Heart disease

Obesity

Smoking

A family history of kidney disease is present.

Age above 60 years

If they are able to feel perfectly healthy, individuals with these risk factors should have routine health checks and kidney function tests.

Early signs that should not be ignored

Kidney disease may not be noticeable at first, but may show some signs when it gets worse. These may include:

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Weakness or tiredness that last for a long time Notice your feet, ankles, or face are swollen Alterations in urination habits White or blood in urine Loss of appetite Nausea or vomiting Difficulty concentrating Muscle cramps

What happens if kidney disease is left untreated?

Kidney damage can progress, leading to kidney failure (renal failure). This is called kidney failure or end stage renal disease. Kidneys are not functioning well enough to get waste and fluid out of the body at this stage.

Failure of your kidneys can cause serious problems such as:

Severe fluid retention

High blood pressure

Anemia

Weak bones

Heart disease

Dangerous electrolyte imbalances

How can you protect your kidneys?

The exciting thing is many kidney diseases can be prevented or minimized by healthy lifestyle practices. Experts recommend:

Keeping blood sugar levels under control Managing blood pressure Drinking adequate water Adhering to a diet of the right amount of excess salt Exercising regularly Not smoking and limiting drinking alcohol. Limiting unnecessary use of painkillers Having regular check-ups of your renal function when you're at risk

As mentioned, early stages of a failure of your kidneys can manifest without being apparent. Routine health check-ups are important as kidney disease can progress without symptoms, particularly if you have diabetes, high blood pressure or the presence of a family history of kidney disease. Early detection can help prevent serious complications later and help to maintain kidney function for years to come.

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