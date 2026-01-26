Kidney Disease Kills Over 2 Million People Every Year Worldwide - Here's Why Ignoring Back Pain Could Be a Fatal Mistake

If you are experiencing mild back pain and brushing it off as a postural issue or the result of long hours of sitting, you might be making a dangerous mistake. While back pain is commonly linked to muscle strain or poor posture, in some cases it can be a warning sign of something far more serious. Medical studies have shown that persistent or chronic pain in the back especially in the lower back or flank area can be an early symptom of kidney disease, a condition that often progresses silently without obvious signs.

In this article, we learn some of the most common, yet often ignored, signs of kidney damage and the tips that one needs to follow to keep the organ safe and protected.

Symptoms Of Kidney Disease

Are your kidneys working properly, or they are at risk of something serious? Here are some of the warning signs that you need to take care of:

Constant Fatigue

You might start experiencing constant fatigue, which can make you feel tired and weak, and you may find it difficult to focus on basic tasks.

Dry, Itchy Skin

If you feel your skin has become constantly itchy and dry, then you need to pay some attention to it, as it can be one of the reasons for Kidney disease. It is true that if you have healthy kidneys, they will maintain the balance of nutrients in your body, but unhealthy kidneys will destroy it.

Frequent Urination

You can see certain changes in Urination when dealing with Kidney disease, like Foamy urine, which is an indication of excess protein, blood in the urine and discomfort while urinating.

Unusual Swelling

Swelling is another common symptom that you can notice when you have a kidney disease. Swelling occurs because of fluid retention as the kidneys cannot efficiently eliminate excess fluid and sodium.

Unexplained Loss Of Appetite And Nausea

You will stop feeling the need to eat anything, or you can also say loss of appetite and be nauseated half of the time. Loss of appetite and nausea can also lead to weight loss, causing poor nutrition.You might not be able to notice suddenly that you are dealing with Kidney disease, but instead you might be able to see changes slowly. Unusual back pain, along with any of these symptoms, can be one of the signs.

How To Keep the Kidneys Safe?

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), the Kidneys make a hormone called erythropoietin, which signals your body to make red blood cells, and a lack of it can lead to other parts not being able to receive oxygen. If you are anaemic, then you might need to take injections of erythropoietin and iron pills to overcome anaemia.

Make Changes In Your Diet: No need to blindly follow the trends that others are following; every individual has different needs, and you need to figure out what your body lacks, but always try to consume a healthy plate full of nutrients, and if you feel confused, then you might need to consider a health expert about your diet.

See Your Doctor: If you can see certain changes in your body or experience any of the symptoms mentioned above, then you need to see a doctor instead of just guessing around, because if there's anything, you can start the treatment in a timely manner.

To end with, sometimes back pain can be more than just a normal, regular pain. If you are experiencing it with other symptoms, then you surely need to look into it because it can be serious, and you should rush to a doctor if you are not sure.

