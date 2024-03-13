Kidney Damage Symptoms In Women: Top 7 Unusual Signs Of Severe Kidney Damage In Legs and Feet

Kidney Damage In Women

Detecting Kidney Damage Symptoms: The Top 7 Unexpected Tell-tale Signs in Your Legs and Feet.

Kidney damage symptoms in women: The impact of kidney damage on health can be quite severe. It becomes even more crucial for women to recognize the signs of this condition. The kidneys are our body's powerhouse for eliminating waste, managing the excess fluids in our blood, maintaining the body's hydration balance, and producing hormones that regulate blood pressure. If these kidneys start malfunctioning, it's going to raise some serious health flags.

In this article, we take a close look at how the legs and feet show signs and symptoms of kidney damage in women.

7 Unusual Signs Of Severe Kidney Damage In Legs and Feet

Kidney damage packs a powerful punch to one's health, more so in women. Identifying early signs of kidney damage could be the key to preventing severe health issues. This guide zeroes on the less common, yet vital signs of severe kidney damage primarily related to your legs and feet.

Unusual Swelling

Swelling in the legs and feet, otherwise known as edema, is commonly associated with severe kidney damage. Since damaged kidneys can't efficiently get rid of excess fluid in the body, the fluid collects in the lower parts of the body, resulting in swelling.

Constant Pain In Legs

Persistent leg pain is another unexpected indication of severe kidney damage. Our kidneys work to cleanse the blood of wastes and toxins. However, if they are impaired, these toxins can pile up in the body, triggering muscles and joints to ache, particularly in the legs.

Difficulty Peeing

A change in pee habits might be a sign of severe kidney damage. This can entail an increased urge to urinate, discomfort while peeing, or dark-coloured urine. Such changes could potentially signal issues with kidney functions and need to be addressed.

Change In Skin Colour

A change in skin colour on the legs, like a dark or reddish tone, may imply poor kidney performance. Hindered kidneys struggle to get rid of body waste efficiently and can result in skin colour changes, mainly in the legs.

Numbness or Tingling Feeling

Experiencing numbness or pins-and-needles in the legs and feet could be a sign of severe kidney damage in women. This effect, known as neuropathy, develops from a toxin buildup due to poorly functioning kidneys interacting with nerves.

Extreme Muscle Weakness

Constant muscle weakness, particularly in the legs, might be a symptom of severe kidney damage. Kidneys keep electrolyte balance in check, so when they falter, it may lead to muscle weakness and tiredness.

Unexplained Leg Cramps

Lastly, leg cramps that strike often and are unexplained can be a red flag showing severe kidney damage. These cramps could point towards underlying kidney function problems.

Kidney Damage In Women: What To Know

Recognising the above-mentioned unusual signs of severe kidney damage relating to your legs and feet as early as possible can migrate you towards prompt medical attention and treatment. Never forget to take proper medical help when needed.