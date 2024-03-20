Kidney Damage Symptoms In Women 30s: Top 7 Warning Signs In Face And Eyes

Kidney Damage Symptoms In Women 30s: Top 7 Warning Signs of Kidney Damage In Face And Eyes

Kidney Damage Symptoms: Are you diagnosed with kidney disease? Look out for these 7 warning signs and symptoms in your face and eyes.

Kidney Damage Symptoms In Women: Kidney damage has emerged as a health threat for women, affecting their overall wellness significantly. To safeguard their health, every woman should recognize the risks, symptoms, and prevention methods related to kidney damage. Let's delve into the causes, signs and preventive tactics for kidney damage in females.

What causes kidney damage? Kidney damage in women can come from a variety of influences. The main perpetrators are usually hypertension or high blood pressure. If a woman's blood pressure isn't well-managed, it places extra stress on her kidneys, increasing her chances of kidney damage. Another factor to consider is diabetes, which, through high blood glucose levels, contributes to the gradual wear and tear of the kidney's blood vessels, leading to poor kidney function. Additional risks include obesity, a history of kidney ailments in the family, and smoking habits.

Kidney Damage In Women: Top 7 Warning Signs In Face And Eyes

For all ladies out there, it's critical to keep in mind that kidney damage isn't something to be overlooked. Signs of it often appear on your face and eyes and these should be your clues for timely medical help. Let's delve into the key 7 facial indications that hint at possible kidney problems.

Puffy Eyes

The first noticeable sign is puffy eyes. This puffiness called periorbital edema, signals that your kidneys are struggling to efficiently excrete excess fluids. Thus, the fluids settle around the eyes, making them swell. If puffiness is persistent or intense, you might want to get your kidney function checked by a medical expert.

Unexplained Dark Circles

Persistent dark circles under your sensitive eyes might also be pointing towards kidney complications. Kidney problems can throw your body's balance of nutrients and waste for a toss. So if you find the dark circles worsening, it's about time you had your kidney function scrutinized.

Change Skin Colour

If you find your skin looking unusually pale or yellowish, take heed, as it might be a red flag for kidney damage. When our kidneys aren't working effectively, toxic wastes build up, tinting our skin with a different hue. If you are witnessing skin tone changes, consider getting a professional healthcare evaluation for your kidneys.

Persistent Skin Dryness and Itchiness

Kidney interferences can lead to dry, itchy skin, owning to imbalances in electrolytes and hydration in your body. So, recurrent skin dryness and itchiness should lead you to think about potential kidney damage and seek out medical guidance.

Swollen Face

Kidney issues may also lead to swollen cheeks, jawlines, or even your entire face due to excessive accumulation of fluid. Swift professional medical assessment is a must to diagnose the root cause of the swelling and initiate the appropriate treatment.

Bloodshot Eyes

Red, irritated, and bloodshot eyes can also be a strong hint towards kidney damage. Consistent eye redness may be mirroring your overall health status, indicating any possible kidney issues. Hence, it's crucial to have a thorough check-up with a healthcare professional if you are experiencing this symptom.

Skin Tags

Another dangerous symptom of kidney damage can be skin tags. A sudden increase in your skin tags is an indication that your kidneys are not functioning properly.

How to Keep The Kidneys Safe and Healthy

While it can be difficult to keep the kidneys healthy, as per experts, leading a wholesome lifestyle with regular workout routines and a well-rounded diet can fight obesity and high blood pressure, which are prime elements leading to kidney damage. You must also quit smoking, and limit your alcohol intake. For further help and suggestions make sure to visit a doctor or an expert.