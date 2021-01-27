What comes to your mind when you hear the word ‘cancer’? breast, skin, or prostate cancer. Isn’t so? But what about the most vital organ of your body – your kidneys? how safe are they? Well, you probably don’t give much of a thought about it unless you are suffering from chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, kidney stones, diabetes. Apart from all these your kidneys are also at risk of cancer. Yes! Kidney cancer is not as hot as other cancer diseases, and it the last thing you worry about when your kidneys are not working properly. Why? it is so because we don’t usually hear about this cancer. Also Read - Acute myeloid leukemia: New drug combination can effectively treat this condition

According to medical experts, it is extremely difficult to detect kidney cancer at an early stage since the condition initially remains asymptomatic. Wondering how you can manage a disease that has so many visible symptoms? Let’s understand the way out. Also Read - 50-yr-old bacteria may help your body's own immune system to kill cancer

KIDNEY CANCER – KNOW ALL ABOUT IT

Cancer starts when there is an abnormal growth of cells in the body or any of its organs. Kidney cancer begins in the kidneys. It is a condition where healthy cells overgrow in one or both of your kidneys and develops a tumor. Also Read - Thyroid cancer: In-utero exposures can increase your risk of this disease

Kidneys are located behind your abdominal organs. Renal cell carcinoma is the most common form of kidney cancer which is especially found in adults.

Cancer begins from the formation of tumors. Tumors are of two types – Benign and malign. Benign tumors are not life-threatening and can be cured. It does not invade nearby tissue or spread to other parts of the body the way cancer can. However, malignant tumors are the deadliest ones which can be life-threatening. Malignant tumors are cancerous.

KIDNEY CANCER – STAGES

Now that you know most about kidney cancers, there is a little bit more that you should be aware of. There are in total four different stages of kidney cancer. The first two stages are mild and moderate as compared to the last two stages which are extremely severe and advanced forms. It is the last two stages the cancer cells spread to other organs.

CAUSES AND RISK FACTORS

One of the most important risk factors of kidney cancer is overweight or obesity. Yes, your weight can be the biggest enemy yours when it comes to kidney cancer. But, there are many more factors that can also contribute generously. Here are some of the risk factors that can lead to kidney cancer.

1. Smoking Tobacco

Smoking can give you several health complications and one of the deadliest ones are cancers. Smoking can lead to renal cancer. Wondering how? When you light up a cigarette, both the lungs absorb most of cancer-causing chemicals. These chemicals then get mixed with your blood and reach the kidney for the purification process. It is here when your kidneys get damaged.

2. Family History

Like any other form of cancer, this form of cancer can also run in families. According to the experts, individuals with the genetic mutation have a higher chance of getting this form of cancer as compared to other individuals.

3. High Blood Pressure

An individual who is suffering from high blood pressure generally relies heavily on specific medical drugs. According to the experts, these drugs can be dangerous to your kidneys and can cause cancer.

WARNING SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF KIDNEY CANCER

Kidney cancer is known as a ‘silent killer’. Why? it is because there are actually no symptoms of this disease… till it is very late. However, with time the symptoms come up. Some of the server and warning symptoms may include:

1. You Will Find Blood In Your Urine

One of the most common symptoms of kidney cancer is blood in the urine. You know kidney cancer only shows visible symptoms in its last two stages, therefore, if you see blood in your urine, you must know that you have kidney cancer and that too, it has reached its advanced stage.

2. Constant Tiredness And Fatigue

Do you feel tired, fatigued, and weary all the time? Well, you may need to go for a check-up. All these symptoms can signify a serious underlying disease that you are carrying. And constant tiredness can be a sign that you have this form of cancer.

3. Sudden Weight Loss

The term weight loss is not unknown to anybody. But, do you know sudden weight loss can be hazardous? Yes. The kidney plays an extremely important role in digestion and metabolism for the body. A kidney that is affected by cancer can lead to various problems of digestion which can further lead to excessive weight loss or appetite fluctuation.

Apart from all the above-listed signs, you must get alert when you see other symptoms such as – unexplained back pain, fluctuating fever, and extreme mood swings.

Now that you all know what kidney cancer is and what are the various risk factors. If you experience any of the above-mentioned symptoms, make sure you don’t neglect them. Stay alert, stay healthy, and disease-free.