Khushi Kapoor Suffers From Irritable Bowel Syndrome: All You Need To Know About IBS

Khushi Kapoor Suffers From Irritable Bowel Syndrome: IBS is a lifelong disease in which a person living with the medical condition experiences a group of symptoms affecting their intestines. It is one of the most common GI disorders in people under 50 years of age.

The Archies star, Khushi Kapoor, recently raised concerns about her digestive woes that cause uncomfortable gastrointestinal disease affecting the intestine severely with multiple symptoms. The 25-year-old actress was very candid about her struggle with Irritable Bowel Syndrome, also known as IBS, in a recent video shared by Orry AKA Orhan Awatramani. In the video shared on Instagram on January 10, Khushi Kapoor was asked about the most loyal thing in her life, and she replied, "Irritable Bowel Syndrome."

What Is Irritable Bowel Syndrome?

IBS is a lifelong disease in which a person living with the medical condition experiences a group of symptoms affecting their intestines. It is one of the most common gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in people under 50 years of age. Healthcare professionals note that IBS has a strong negative impact on the quality of life, with consequences such as reduced work productivity, increased absenteeism and elevated healthcare use and cost.

There are several types of Irritable Bowel Syndrome, depending on the predominant bowel habits that you experience. The four classified subtypes of IBS include IBS with preterm constipation (IBS C), IBS with predominant diarrhoea (IPS D), IBS with mixed bowel habits (IBS M) and IBS unclassified (IPS U).

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Symptoms

Some of the most common symptoms people living with this lifelong disease include pain in the abdomen, fatigue, nausea and weight loss. Additionally, depending on the types of IBS you have, you may experience diarrhoea, constipation or mixed bowel movements.

IBS can have severe health complications inside the GI tract and outside the GI tract, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The US public health agency outlines that individuals who suffer from IBS may experience complications inside the GI tract, like dehydration, inability to absorb nutrients and increased risk of colon and rectal cancer. Additionally, complications outside the GI tract include anaemia, reduced bone density, skin changes, eye irritation and delayed or impaired growth in some children.

Healthcare professionals note that IBS can also impact a person's quality of life by increasing the risk of mental health issues such as depression,m anxiety, feelings of distress and other mental health disorders.

Dos and Don'ts To Help With IBS

Here are some lifestyle tips you can follow, which is outlined by the UK's National Health Service (NHS) to help you with Irritable Bowel Syndrome:

Always eat a healthy and balanced diet

Maintain a diary of what you consume and note symptoms that you experience after eating a certain food to avoid things that trigger your IPS

Ensure to consume plenty of water, around 1.5 litres a day, including herbal tea or non-caffeinated drinks

Try to find ways to relax

Maintain a regular workout routine to boost your gut health.

Try probiotics for a month to alleviate symptoms caused by a gut bacteria changes

Things you must avoid doing to help with IBS include:

