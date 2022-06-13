Kerala Woman Dies Due to Scrub Typhus Disease: Fever, Body Ache And Other Warning Symptoms To Know

Kerala Woman Dies Due to Scrub Typhus Disease: Fever, Body Ache And Other Warning Symptoms To Know

The CDC has listed some common symptoms of the disease, these include fever, headache, body aches, and sometimes rash. Symptoms begin within 10 days of being bitten.

A 39-year-old woman from Kerala's Thiruvananthpuram district has died due to the complications of Scrub Typhus disease. This is the second death in the state which has been caused by this rare mite-borne bacteria disease. A 15-year-old girl was the first to die of the disease in the state three days ago on June 9. Following the death of the two, the state's health ministry has directed a special medical team to visit the patient's native place and the hospital where she was admitted.

What Is Scrub Typhus?

Scrub typhus, also known as bush typhus, is a rare and contagious disease that is caused by a bacteria called Orientia tsutsugamushi. Scrub typhus is a transmissible disease that is spread to people through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). The disease has killed two in Kerala and both are of different age groups, which means the disease can happen to anyone. Although the infection is contagious, it is advisable to track the symptoms and spot them as early as possible. Some of the symptoms associated with this disease are mentioned below.

Symptoms of Scrub Typhus

The CDC has listed some common symptoms of the disease, these include fever, headache, body aches, and sometimes rash. Symptoms begin within 10 days of being bitten.

Some of the warning symptoms that are associated with Scrub Typhus:

Fever accompanied by chills Persistent headache Body ache and muscle pain A dark patch, scab-like lesions at the site of the bite Confusing and brain fogging Enlarged or swollen lymph nodes Skin rashes

How To Stay Safe?

As of now, no vaccines are available in the market to fight scrub typhus or prevent the illness. However, it is recommended to maintain distance from anyone showing the above-listed symptoms of scrub typhus. Also, avoid areas with lots of vegetation and brush where chiggers may be found.

Keep your body covered with clothes (full sleeves clothes are preferred). Avoid contracting anyone with symptoms of this disease. Apply and re-apply insect repellents. Avoid areas that are filled with bushes and wild plants. Follow CDC's basic guidelines, such as hand washing, sanitizing, etc.