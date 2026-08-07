Kerala reports 105 confirmed chikungunya cases: Symptoms, treatment and prevention tips everyone should know

Kerala has confirmed 105 chikungunya cases. Know the early symptoms, treatment options, mosquito-bite prevention tips, and when to seek medical care.

Kerala reports 105 confirmed chikungunya cases (Image AI Generated)

Kerala has reported 105 confirmed cases of chikungunya, prompting health authorities to strengthen surveillance and mosquito-control measures. Chikungunya is a viral illness transmitted to humans by Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus viruses, the same ones that cause dengue and Zika, mosquito vectors are the same. The infection is not usually fatal, although in some individuals, it can cause highly-painful joint involvement, resulting in periods of weeks or even months of joint pain. Residents are encouraged to take measures to avoid the mosquitoes, particularly during the rainy season when the population of mosquitoes grows.

What is chikungunya?

The chikungunya virus (CHIKV) is responsible for the disease and spread by infected mosquitoes, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Typically very acute onset with recovery taking place within one week, although some may experience joints pain for a longer period. The disease Angyoga can be managed with no specific antiviral therapy available today.

Common symptoms of chikungunya

Typically, symptoms will develop within three to seven days of being bitten by a mosquito, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The most common symptoms are:

High fever

Severe joint pain

Muscle pain

Headache

Skin rash

Fatigue

How is chikungunya diagnosed and treated?

Symptoms of chikungunya may mimic dengue and there's a need for laboratory testing to confirm the diagnosis, according to the Mayo Clinic. Diagnosis is typically based on blood tests that are positive for the virus or antibodies.

There is no cure for chikungunya. The goals of treatment are to relieve symptoms by:

Adequate rest Having good amounts of fluid. The treatment for fever and pain is Paracetamol (acetaminophen) Find ways to avoid non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) until the possibility of dengue is ruled out by health experts

How to prevent chikungunya?

There are no medications available to treat it, so the best protection is to prevent it. The WHO and CDC say that the people should:

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Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, picaridin or IR3535

Wear full length of sleeves and pants

Use mosquito nets if necessary

Install window and door screens

Clean and empty containers that hold stagnant water like coolers, buckets and flower pots

Cover water storage tanks and ensure that used tyres or containers that can hold water are not endached in the vicinity of the water storage member.

Why Kerala remains vulnerable?

The warm and humid climate of Kerala combined with the high rainfall along with the resulting conditions is conducive for propagation of Aedes mosquitoes. Further studies, like "A Study on Chikungunya Outbreak During 2007 in Kerala"in Indian Journal of Medical Research, are conducted to note how the environmental conditions and the density of mosquito resulted in the huge outbreaks of the virus in the state indicating the need for continuing the vector control.

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