Kerala Hepatitis A Outbreak: Why Super-Chlorination Is Needed And How to Make Your Drinking Water Safe At Home

Kerala is currently facing a serious Hepatitis A outbreak, with several districts reporting a rising number of cases and deaths. The conditions are still critical, particularly in places that rely on community wells and untreated water. Health authorities have increased emergency response, which includes some of the most critical ones, such as super-chlorination of wells.

However, what is super-chlorination? Why is it necessary? And how shall the households save themselves by treating their own water? Here is a small tutorial on how to react to the situation and also how to maintain safety in your drinking water.

What Is Hepatitis A and How Does It Spread?

According to Dr Prabhat Ranjan Sinha, Senior Consultant- Internal Medicine, Aakash Healthcare, "Hepatitis A is a liver-infected viral infection. It is most commonly transmitted via the faeco-oral route i.e. infected water and food act a direct means of infection to the mouth. Dentally and as a preventive health, the mouth is the initial site of entry of such pathogens and therefore safe drinking water is a vital social health provision and not merely an ecological issue."

Why Kerala Is Using Super-Chlorination?

Super-chlorination is a form of emergency treatment of water in which an excess of chlorine is applied to wells and water sources. This aids in the elimination of disease-causing bacteria, viruses, and parasites such as the hepatitis A virus.

This approach has been used by the authorities due to the following reasons:

There is a myriad of community wells believed to have been contaminated. Chlorine is fast-acting and works successfully with the viruses. It will avoid spreading further, and the long-term solutions will be established.

Normal chlorination during an outbreak, health officials say, might not be effective. Super-chlorination is such that even strong germs are killed.

Is Super-Chlorinated Water Safe to Drink?

Super-chlorinated water is not to be consumed right after super-chlorination. Such a smell of chlorine shows that there is a lot of chlorine, which may be irritating to the stomach.

Usually:

Water is processed and left to stay unutilized for a few hours.

The excess chlorine is left to evaporate.

The well is again tested, and then the regular use is continued.

How to Make Your Home Water 100% Safe?

The doctor explains that water should preferably be boiled at least within the range of 10 to 15 minutes, since the heat has been known to destroy the Hepatitis A virus with great reliability. After cooling, the water should be placed in covered containers with clean utensils so that it is not re-contaminated.

In areas where it is not possible to boil, certified purifiers that make use of a combination of filtration with either UV or RO may provide protection, as long as they are maintained. Chlorine pills can be taken as well, although in proper quantities because too much chlorine will produce effects such as oral irritation and stomach annoyance.

Simple Hygiene Steps That Can Prevent Infection

Prevention is also supported by good oral hygiene practices. The dangerous water can be used to rinse the mouth, brush the teeth, and chew on ice which may cause an increase in risk. Even oral care should be highly recommended with boiled or purified water during the outbreaks. Finally, to manage Hepatitis A, there is a need to take a concerted effort in terms of public health and informed household practices. Safe water is not only important to the liver system; it also helps to safeguard the mouth which is the mouth to general well-being.

Conclusion

The hepatitis A epidemic in Kerala has served to reiterate the importance of clean water, which is a health requirement and not a luxury. Super-chlorination is an important emergency measure to prevent the spread of infection, but the measures of precautions taken on the household level are equally important.

Through boiling water, keeping hygiene, and being sensitive to official warnings, families can defend themselves against this fatal phase. Until the time that the outbreak is completely controlled, use drinking water cautiously.

