Kerala Hepatitis A Outbreak: Why A Preventable Disease Is Claiming So Many Lives? Know What Went Wrong

Kerala is battling a severe Hepatitis A outbreak despite it being preventable. Here's what went wrong, key causes, deaths reported, and urgent public health gaps.

Kerala is currently witnessing a worrying rise in Hepatitis A cases, with several deaths reported across districts. As of December 30, 2025, the state reported a total of 31,536 confirmed and probable cases of Hepatitis A and 82 deaths, which is the highest to date. Of serious concern has been the fact that Hepatitis A is one of the diseases that can be prevented but the outbreak has become acute. This scenario shows the lack of awareness, hygiene and overall preparedness to health issues among people.

What Is Hepatitis A?

Hepatitis A is a liver-infectious viral disease. It is brought about by the virus of Hepatitis A (HAV). The virus invades liver cells causing inflammation and provisional dysfunction of the liver. Hepatitis A is not chronic unlike Hepatitis B or C and typically it does not lead to long-term liver damage.

Why Are So Many Deaths Being Reported?

Late diagnosis is one of the biggest causes of the high number of fatalities. The initial symptoms of the condition, which may include fever, nausea, fatigue, stomachache, and vomiting are usually confused with food poisoning or viral-related fever. When the patients resort to medical assistance, liver damage might be severe.

Acute liver failure is another factor especially in adults infected with Hepatitis A. The problem is that unlike children, adults are more likely to have severe complications, particularly those who already have a liver disease, diabetes, or weakened immunity.

Role of Contaminated Water and Food

Health officials have associated several instances of health water pollution, road food, and unsanitary food handling behaviours. More water contamination is caused by flooding, broken pipes, and misuse of waste disposal. In others, residents still use untreated and untreated well water or municipality water without boiling it or filtering, without realising that they are putting themselves at risk of contracting the virus.

Low Vaccination Coverage

Though there is a safe and effective vaccine against Hepatitis A, it is not included in the universal immunisation programme of India. Some individuals have never been vaccinated because people believe that the disease is not infectious in adults. This results in high vulnerability of a significant portion of the population to an outbreak due to low vaccine coverage.

You may like to read

Lack of Awareness and Delayed Care

Most individuals do not take Hepatitis A seriously and think that it is not a serious disease. This causes self-medication in addition to delayed access to the hospital hence augmented threat of complications and mortality. Some patients may keep working or consuming external food after the emergence of the symptoms and spread the virus even more without suspecting.

Is Hepatitis A Dangerous?

Hepatitis A is normally mild and self-limiting i.e. it resolves on its own. However, with older people or with pre-existing liver disease, it may result in severe illness or liver failure although this is seldom seen.

How Can Hepatitis A Be Prevented?

Hepatitis A is preventable. It is important to consume boiled or purified water, wash hands with soap prior to meals and after visiting the toilet and to never eat food obtained from unsanitary sources.

The vaccination is very efficient and long-term. Hepatitis A includes Hepatitis A vaccine that is suggested for children, travellers, healthcare employees, and individuals whose areas are at risk of an outbreak.

TRENDING NOW

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.