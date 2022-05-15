Kerala Food Poisoning Horror: Watch Out For These Bacteria Infections If You Are Eating Out

The recent death of a 16-year-old in Kerala has sparked the debate about whether eating out is deadly. Here are some of the common bacteria infections you should know about.

Keralites are afraid that they might get infected by bacteria if they eat out. This comes after the city experiences a spate of suspected food poisoning cases in various parts of the state, which was ranked second in the national State Food Safety Index last year as part of World Food Safety Day.

Despite this honour, health department inspections conducted in response to a potential food poisoning event in Kasaragod discovered that over a thousand eateries across the state were unlicensed or unregistered, with hundreds of kg of dirty meat in their storages.

The Horror Of Kerala's Shawarma

You must have heard or read the news of the untimely demise of a young girl in Kerala following acute food poisoning in Kerala. For the unversed, a 16-year-old girl died in Kerala earlier this month after becoming ill from tainted shawarma she ordered at a restaurant in Kasargod district.

Aside from the girl, 52 other individuals became ill after eating shawarma at the restaurant on April 29-30. According to accounts, eighteen of them were hospitalized and seven had to be put in intensive care units. As per the health authorities, Shigella infection, caused by the bacteria of the same name caused the problem.

Many Eateries Remain Unauthorized In Kerala

The Kasaragod district administration prepared for action by categorizing the situation as an outbreak after Shigella was discovered in the food samples of the eatery after they tested 58 patients for the same. The case also prompted the Kerala government to act, with 2,857 inspections carried out across the state as of May 13, according to numbers released by the health department. According to the press statement, the action was taken against 263 unlicensed or unregistered stores, 962 institutions received notices, and 367 kg of unfit meat were seized and destroyed.

What occurred at Kasaragod, however, was not an isolated incidence. In the previous two weeks, there have been reports of suspected food poisoning in numerous districts, including Malappuram, Kollam, Wayanad, and Ernakulam, which KHRA blames on illegal food shops like the one in Kasaragod.

Common Infections After Eating Unhealthy Food

Many people do not consider eating out to be a healthy option because of the way food is prepared such as using too much oil, spices, salt, or preservatives but now there is the risk of bacterial contamination in the components used to prepare the dishes. Here are some of the common bacterial infections that could affect you if you are eating unhealthy foods.

Shigella

The Shigella bacteria cause the infection, which is also known as Shigellosis. It has an impact on one's digestive system. Bacteria spread through contaminated water and food, as well as contact with contaminated faeces. It goes on to say that the bacteria produce toxins that irritate the intestines and induce diarrhoea. Some of the common symptoms of the infection include diarrhoea, stomach pain and cramps, vomiting and fever.

Salmonella

Salmonella infection (salmonellosis) is a bacterial infection that affects the intestines. Salmonella germs dwell in the intestines of animals and humans and are excreted through stool (faeces). Humans are most infected by contaminated water or food. Salmonella infection can cause no symptoms in some persons. Within 8 to 72 hours of exposure, most persons have diarrhoea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Without therapy, most healthy people recover in a few days to a week.

E.coli

Escherichia coli (E. coli) is a bacterium that ordinarily dwells in the intestines of people and animals. Some strains of E. coli, however, can cause intestinal illness. Some of the common causes of developing this infection are undercooked meat, contaminated soil, untreated water, and unwashed fruits and vegetables.

These are some of the many infections that could happen if your food is contaminated. Make sure to consult a doctor if you are experiencing any symptoms.

