Keep Your Heart Healthy With These 7 Supplements

There is an extensive selection of over-the-counter sleep supplements to choose from. In addition, 82 new supplements to care for our sleep were launched in March. However, checking the ingredients, you are consuming and assessing their long-term, and short-term effects are essential. They are not the usual way your body falls asleep and can create dependency. Some other side effects of strong supplements include daytime drowsiness, problems with attention or memory, headache, digestive issues, etc.

Let's get information about some such supplements which play a unique role in protecting you from heart diseases.

Do you know that high cholesterol leads to the onset of all heart diseases? But don't worry; by improving your lifestyle, you can keep yourself fit and stay away from heart-related illnesses. Do you know you can also protect your heart by taking some supplements? Let's get information about some such supplements which play a unique role in protecting you from heart diseases.

LYCOPENE

Lycopene is found in numerous fruits and vegetables. But do you know that tomatoes are the primary source of lycopene? As per studies, people with high levels of lycopene in their blood have a lower risk of heart disease than others. In a recent study, the risk of stroke problems in men with the lowest levels of lycopene is nearly three times higher than in others. Lycopene has an essential role in the prevention of coronary heart disease. Do you know that lycopene is also known to have strong antioxidant properties?

COENZYME Q10

Coenzyme Q10 is very beneficial in the prevention and treatment of heart diseases. Coenzyme Q10 prevents blood clotting in cells. According to studies, people who take Coenzyme Q10 supplements (every three days) have a much lower risk of heart attack than others. In addition, people taking coenzyme Q10 are less likely to die from heart disease than those who do not take supplements.

ARGININE

Arginine is a natural amino acid that helps in improving the heart by increasing the dilation of blood vessels. According to a recent study, arginine supplementation helps prevent vascular dysfunctions caused by a diet rich in fat. Do you know arginine is also found in various protein-rich foods? It includes red meat, fish, soy, poultry, beans, dairy products and whole grains.

OMEGA-3 FATTY ACID

Omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial for the heart and are found in fish oil. Individuals who use fatty acids in their food are healthy and can cope with cardiovascular diseases. Many research studies have also shown that omega-three fatty acids reduce the risk of a heart attack. In addition, it also lowers triglyceride levels and lowers blood pressure in the body.

You may like to read

VITAMIN B3

According to a study, Vitamin B3 reduces the amount of bad cholesterol in the body. For vitamin B3, you can take 'Ezetimibe' available on the market. Bad cholesterol can be reduced by using Ezetimibe, which reduces the amount of LDL in the body. Do you know increased LDL in the blood blocks the heart's arteries?

VITAMIN D

The risk of cardiovascular disease increases with vitamin D deficiency in the body. In addition, those with low vitamin D levels are more prone to high blood pressure, cholesterol, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. Therefore, you should include vitamin D supplements in your daily routine.

MAGNESIUM

According to some studies, magnesium deficiency increases the risk of high blood pressure. At the same time, some other studies have shown that taking magnesium supplements reduces the risk of death from heart disease. If magnesium is deficient in the body, then the risk of heart attack is high.