This rainy season, Asian nations need to take immediate actions to minimize the illness and deaths caused by dengue fever, says WHO. This is because mosquitoes easily grow in number during this time of the year. And, as we all know dengue is a mosquito -borne disease, its prevalence is possible to increase. According to the data of this international body, around 390 million people get infected by dengue every year. Also, has been estimated that around 3.9 billion people, in 128 countries, are currently at risk of infection with dengue viruses. These data are concerning for sure and suggests taking proper measures to keep the onset of dengue at bay. Therefore, here we share a few natural and harmless ways to get rid of mosquitoes in your house.

Neem oil acts as a great indoor mosquito-repellent owing to its smell that wards off mosquitoes. One can make an effective insecticide by mixing neem oil and coconut oil in equal proportion and rub it on the exposed parts of a body.

Another natural method to keep mosquitoes at bay is to plant Tulsi near the window panes. The plant has properties that do not allow mosquitoes to breed.

A mixture of lemon oil and eucalyptus oil is extremely effective in warding off mosquitoes naturally. Both have the active component cineole in it carrying antiseptic and insect repellent properties, which makes them effective when applied to the skin.

Camphor is an easily available ingredient that kills mosquitoes in a house. Made from the extract of a tree, this compound has been found to have the longest mosquito repellent effect as compared to other natural products. Burning camphor in a closed room can be extremely effective in keeping mosquitoes at bay.

Garlic might smell bad, but that is exactly why mosquitoes stay away. All you need to do is crush a few pods of garlic, boil them in water and spray the liquid in the room.

But, there are few simple and practical tips that can help prevent the disease. Here are few preventive measures you can try.

Man-made containers are common breeding grounds for the mosquitoes that spread dengue viral fever. Hence, it is advised that people empty flower pots, water tanks and clean out containers every week or as regularly as possible.

Stagnant water acts as a site for breeding of mosquitoes that spread dengue (these mosquitoes bite during the day). So to avoid mosquito bites and keep dengue at bay, empty the containers and if you do want to store water then make sure you cover the containers. It is wise to turn over buckets and pails that are not in use.

Always cover your dustbin and avoid opening the windows and the doors during the day, as dengue mosquitoes bite in the morning.

Check that your window screens and doors don’t have any holes that can allow the entry of mosquitoes. Use wire-mesh to block these holes or cover your windows with a mosquito repellant wire-mesh that is easily available in the market.

With inputs from IANS