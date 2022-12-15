Obesity: Can weight gain influence your vision?

- Health A-Z
Obesity and its effects on eyesight: It is well known that obesity affects health in many ways, from a higher prevalence of diabetes to cardiovascular disease. But being overweight can also affect one's eyesight. Here's what Dr Mohit Bhandari, Allurion Program Expert, Director & Founder of Mohak Bariatrics, says on this.
According to mounting scientific evidence, obesity is associated with severe eye conditions such as glaucoma, cataracts, and diabetic retinopathy. What is concerning is that even today, most people aren't aware of how precariously obesity can affect your vision and eye health. Since the blood arteries in your eyes, known as arterioles, are so tiny and thin (as thin as half the diameter of a human hair), they are especially vulnerable to damage from obesity.
To comprehend how obesity affects the eyes, one must know what constitutes a healthy weight
With good reason, people often focus on the side consequences of obesity, such as renal damage, heart attack, and stroke. But since vision is the sense people value the most, there needs to be knowledge of the threats to eye health associated with obesity. It is high time that we address obesity as not an alternate name for weight gain but a serious health concern that affects the human body in several ways. Moreover, due to unhealthy lifestyle trends, it has become even more challenging to battle obesity as it has made people more susceptible to several medical issues.
Making a few lifestyle adjustments can help manage your weight and lower the risks of damaging your eyesight
Such a program also builds and sustains a healthy lifestyle.
Additionally, incorporating a few essential nutrients like Vitamins C and E, zeaxanthin, omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, and lutein into your diet may aid in postponing or avoiding several eye problems. Additionally, a thorough examination by an ophthalmologist can assist in spotting the early signs of eye illness and guarantee the earliest and most efficient course of treatment to protect your gift of sight. Of course, regular eye exams are essential, but a balanced diet and regular exercise also significantly boost your likelihood of living a healthy life.
Since obesity as an umbrella health issue impacts several severe and chronic diseases, we must work towards addressing this concern with a broader perspective. It is not just about losing a few kilos or shedding some of that belly fat, but also about living and maintaining a healthy lifestyle throughout your journey.
