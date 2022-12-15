Keep An Eye Out For How Weight Gain Can Affect Your Eyesight

Obesity: Can weight gain influence your vision?

Obesity and its effects on eyesight: It is well known that obesity affects health in many ways, from a higher prevalence of diabetes to cardiovascular disease. But being overweight can also affect one's eyesight. Here's what Dr Mohit Bhandari, Allurion Program Expert, Director & Founder of Mohak Bariatrics, says on this.

Obesity And Vision

According to mounting scientific evidence, obesity is associated with severe eye conditions such as glaucoma, cataracts, and diabetic retinopathy. What is concerning is that even today, most people aren't aware of how precariously obesity can affect your vision and eye health. Since the blood arteries in your eyes, known as arterioles, are so tiny and thin (as thin as half the diameter of a human hair), they are especially vulnerable to damage from obesity.

To comprehend how obesity affects the eyes, one must know what constitutes a healthy weight

First, you must assess your body mass index (BMI). Several ocular conditions, including diabetic retinopathy, floppy eyelid syndrome, retinal vein occlusions, and stroke-related vision loss, are linked to an elevated BMI. The higher your BMI is, the more you risk developing specific eye conditions that might result in irreversible eye damage and permanent vision loss. That extra motivation needed to lose weight may come from being aware of the danger of eyesight loss for people with high BMI.

Side Effects Of Obesity

With good reason, people often focus on the side consequences of obesity, such as renal damage, heart attack, and stroke. But since vision is the sense people value the most, there needs to be knowledge of the threats to eye health associated with obesity. It is high time that we address obesity as not an alternate name for weight gain but a serious health concern that affects the human body in several ways. Moreover, due to unhealthy lifestyle trends, it has become even more challenging to battle obesity as it has made people more susceptible to several medical issues.

Making a few lifestyle adjustments can help manage your weight and lower the risks of damaging your eyesight

Starting with basic steps, maintaining a healthy weight and enhancing your overall physical and eye health can be accomplished with an active lifestyle and a wholesome diet. In some instances, modern innovations in the healthcare industry have now come up with non-invasive weight management programs like the swallowable gastric balloon that can help tackle obesity. It also bolsters its patient's success through its unique virtual care suite, a remote patient monitoring and telehealth platform that enables continuous support in nutrition and behaviour change.

Such a program also builds and sustains a healthy lifestyle.

Regular Eye Exams

Additionally, incorporating a few essential nutrients like Vitamins C and E, zeaxanthin, omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, and lutein into your diet may aid in postponing or avoiding several eye problems. Additionally, a thorough examination by an ophthalmologist can assist in spotting the early signs of eye illness and guarantee the earliest and most efficient course of treatment to protect your gift of sight. Of course, regular eye exams are essential, but a balanced diet and regular exercise also significantly boost your likelihood of living a healthy life.

Conclusion

Since obesity as an umbrella health issue impacts several severe and chronic diseases, we must work towards addressing this concern with a broader perspective. It is not just about losing a few kilos or shedding some of that belly fat, but also about living and maintaining a healthy lifestyle throughout your journey.