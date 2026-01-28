Kanye West Health Update: What Is Bipolar Type-1, The Condition Ye Says Made Him ‘Lose Touch With Reality’?

Kanye West Health Update: Ye, who attributes his bipolar disorder to brain damage from a car crash that happened 25 years ago, says he "lost touch with reality" and "said and did things" which he deeply regrets.

Kanye West Health Update: Ever since he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, Kanye West has been candid and open about his mental health struggles. The 48-year-old rapper and songwriter, who now goes simply by Ye, issued an apology for his erratic and alarming behaviour in recent years, including public outbursts that have left critics and fans to accuse the celebrated artist of antisemitism.

Kanye West Bipolar Disorder

The rapper bought an ad in the Wall Street Journal to publish an open letter titled "To Those I've Hurt." Ye, who attributes his bipolar disorder to brain damage from a car crash that happened 25 years ago, wrote that he "lost touch with reality" and "said and did things" which he deeply regrets.

"In early 2025, I fell into a four-month-long manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behaviour that destroyed my life," West wrote. "As the situation became increasingly unsustainable, there were times I didn't want to be here anymore."

Talking about the daily struggle of living with bipolar disorder, which he calls the "scariest thing", Ye explained, "It makes you blind, but convinced you have insight. You feel powerful, certain, unstoppable. I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem."

He continued, "I have found comfort in Reddit forums of all places Different people speak of being in manic or depressive episodes of a similar nature. I read their stories and realized that I was not alone."

Hitting The Rock Bottom

The father of four further explains that he hit rock bottom a few months ago, and his wife encouraged him to finally get help. The 'Gold Digger' singer clarified that he is not a "Nazi" or "Antisemite" and he apologised to the black community for letting them down.

You may like to read

Retracting his 2025 statement, Ye continued, "It's not just me who ruins their entire life once a year despite taking meds every day and being told by the so-called best doctors in the world that I am not bipolar, but merely experiencing 'symptoms of autism.'"

The 48-year-old further asks his fans to be patient, understanding and forgiving, as he navigates through mental health changes. As stated by the singer himself, Ye is currently taking help from professionals, including medication, therapy, exercise, and clean living to battle this life-long disease. "As I find my new baseline and new center through an effective regime of medication, therapy, exercise, and clean living, I have newfound, much-needed clarity. I am pouring my energy into positive, meaningful art: music, clothing, design, and other new ideas to help the world," he added.

Kanye West Mental Health

This is not the first time Kanye West's mental health has been discussed in length. At the time before his divorce, ex-wife Kim Kardashian also shared her perspective on Kanye West's illness. "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she wrote. "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Dear @kanyewest Thank you for this. Unfortunately, it doesn't undo the damage done, I'm not sure anything ever could but allow me to suggest also 1. Participating in Black/Jewish unity events, I'll go with you? 2. Deleting "Heil Hitler" from your catalog?#KanyeWestpic.twitter.com/JYKdUhctmt David Draiman (@davidmdraiman) January 26, 2026

What Is Bipolar Type-1?

Bipolar disorder is a mental illness that makes a person behave in a certain way, similar to the older terms manic-depressive disorder or manic depression. Healthcare professionals note that everyone experiences ups and downs, but people with bipolar disorder feels range of mood changes which can sometimes be extreme.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

"People with the disorder have manic episodes or unusually elevated moods in which the person might feel excessively happy, irritable, or "up," with a marked increase in activity level compared to their usual self," The National Institute of Health (NIH) explains. "They might also have depressive episodes, in which they feel sad, indifferent, or hopeless, combined with a very low activity level and an inability to function. Some people have hypomanic episodes, which are like manic episodes but are less severe, and don't interfere as much with daily life."