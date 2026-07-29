Kanwar Yatra 2026: Doctor-recommended first aid kit checklist every pilgrim should pack

Heading for Kanwar Yatra 2026? Doctors recommend carrying a well-stocked first-aid kit to manage minor injuries, dehydration, blisters, fever and emergencies during the pilgrimage.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Kshitij Mody

The Kanwar Yatra is a test of faith and endurance millions of devotees walk for kilometres every year under the scorching hot sun to fetch holy Ganga water to feed Lord Shiva. The spiritual journey can be very rewrding but the extended hours spent on the trail, heat and dehydration along with the crowded routes can also pose a serious health threat. Therefore healthcare professionals advise equipping a first aid kit for a safe pilgrimage:

Doctor's complete first aid checklist

Dr. Kshitij Mody, Orthopaedic Surgeon and Joint Replacement & Arthroscopy Specialist at Welcare Hospital shares with TheHealthsite all the essentials that every Kanwar pilgrims should carry:

ORS sachets: Walking for long periods can cause excessive sweating leading to dehydration and electrolyte imbalance. The doctor recommends carrying Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) sachets on hand and using them when feeling dizzy, weak or thirsty. Bandages and antiseptic: The most frequent ailments that occur in the yatra include blisters, cuts and scrapes. Ensure you carry adhesve bandages, sterile gauze, antiseptic solution, wipes and medical tape to clean wounds from infection. Pain relief medicine: Long distance walking can cause muscle pain, joint pain and headaches. Carry pain relief tablets or sprays as prescribed by your healthcare professionals. Personal prescription medicines: All pilgrims who have medical conditions like diabetes, hypertension, asthma and thyroid disease should carry a sufficient amount of medicines for the entire pilgrimage. Carry prescribed medications and emergency medical informtion with them. Sunscreen and insect repellent: Sunburn and mosquito bites around resting camps can be painful or pose a risk of insect bites. Regularly apply sunscreen with SPF30+ or insect repellent to protect yourself from harmful insects. Energy snacks: Bring dry fruits, roasted chana, glucose biscuits or protein bars with you to keep your energy up when walking for long periods and to ensure you don't get tired. Digital thermometer: If you have a fever or signs of heat related illness a thermometer can be useful for checking your body temperature and prompt you to get immediate medical attention.

Doctor's advice

Dr. Mody adds, "Pilgrims should wear simple orthopaedic equipment like crepe bandages, ankle supports or knee braces as these will be useful to provide stablity, prevent injuries, reduce stress on joints and muscles during the long walk during Kanwar. They should also ensure to remain properly hydrated, wear comfortable shoes, rest well and take care of any minor wounds as soon as possible."

Focusing on faith is the essence of Kanwar Yatra but preparation shields the pilgrim. A small first aid box containing ORS, wound care supplies, basic medicine, sunscreen, energy snacks and personal prescriptions can help to address the most common health problems on the trail. It is non negotiable to listen to your body, stay hydrated and seek prompt medical treatment if symptoms like extreme dizziness, chest pain, fainting or breathlessness occur to make your sacred journey more comfortable and safe.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace medical advice. Always consult a healthcare professional for personalized guidance and emergency medical needs.