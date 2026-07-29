Kanwar Yatra 2026: Doctor-recommended first aid kit checklist every pilgrim should pack

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : July 29, 2026 5:06 PM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr. Kshitij Mody
The Kanwar Yatra is a test of faith and endurance millions of devotees walk for kilometres every year under the scorching hot sun to fetch holy Ganga water to feed Lord Shiva. The spiritual journey can be very rewrding but the extended hours spent on the trail, heat and dehydration along with the crowded routes can also pose a serious health threat. Therefore healthcare professionals advise equipping a first aid kit for a safe pilgrimage:
Dr. Kshitij Mody, Orthopaedic Surgeon and Joint Replacement & Arthroscopy Specialist at Welcare Hospital shares with TheHealthsite all the essentials that every Kanwar pilgrims should carry:
Dr. Mody adds, "Pilgrims should wear simple orthopaedic equipment like crepe bandages, ankle supports or knee braces as these will be useful to provide stablity, prevent injuries, reduce stress on joints and muscles during the long walk during Kanwar. They should also ensure to remain properly hydrated, wear comfortable shoes, rest well and take care of any minor wounds as soon as possible."
Focusing on faith is the essence of Kanwar Yatra but preparation shields the pilgrim. A small first aid box containing ORS, wound care supplies, basic medicine, sunscreen, energy snacks and personal prescriptions can help to address the most common health problems on the trail. It is non negotiable to listen to your body, stay hydrated and seek prompt medical treatment if symptoms like extreme dizziness, chest pain, fainting or breathlessness occur to make your sacred journey more comfortable and safe.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace medical advice. Always consult a healthcare professional for personalized guidance and emergency medical needs.