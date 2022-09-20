Kabaddi Players Served Food Inside Toilet In Uttar Pradesh: What Happens When You Eat Unhygienic Food?

- Health A-Z
A video showing kabaddi players of Uttar Pradesh being served food inside the toilet has gone viral on social media. The video has led to a massive outrage among the netizens, as many called this 'disrespectful'. The video is a clip taken on September 16 during an Under-17 state-level kabaddi tournament for girls in Saharanpur.
Taking to Twitter, Congress shared the video. "The BJP can spend crores on various campaigns, but does not have money to make proper arrangements for players," the Congress tweeted in Hindi. In the video, the kabaddi players can be seen serving themselves rice and vegetable from vessels which are placed on the toilet floor, near a row of urinals inside the washroom. Next to the rice and vegetable vessels, there were leftover 'pooris' on a piece of paper.
The video has gone viral on the internet, and many known faces have called the incident 'disrespectful'. In a reply to the video, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary wrote: "disrespectful".
The three pillars of human survival are food, air and clothes. Food being on the top is the basic necessity of life. But, it is not only how much you are eating. It is also about what you are eating, and where you are eating. When you consume food in an unhygienic environment, you expose yourself to several health complications, including liver damage, stomach illnesses, etc. Here is a comprehensive study on what happens inside your body when you eat unhygienic food, or food in an unhygienic place:
