Kabaddi Players Served Food Inside Toilet In Uttar Pradesh: What Happens When You Eat Unhygienic Food?

In the video, the kabaddi players can be seen serving themselves rice and vegetable from vessels which are placed on the toilet floor, near a row of urinals inside the washroom.

A video showing kabaddi players of Uttar Pradesh being served food inside the toilet has gone viral on social media. The video has led to a massive outrage among the netizens, as many called this 'disrespectful'. The video is a clip taken on September 16 during an Under-17 state-level kabaddi tournament for girls in Saharanpur.

Taking to Twitter, Congress shared the video. "The BJP can spend crores on various campaigns, but does not have money to make proper arrangements for players," the Congress tweeted in Hindi. In the video, the kabaddi players can be seen serving themselves rice and vegetable from vessels which are placed on the toilet floor, near a row of urinals inside the washroom. Next to the rice and vegetable vessels, there were leftover 'pooris' on a piece of paper.

The video has gone viral on the internet, and many known faces have called the incident 'disrespectful'. In a reply to the video, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary wrote: "disrespectful".

What Happens When You Eat Unhygienic Food?

The three pillars of human survival are food, air and clothes. Food being on the top is the basic necessity of life. But, it is not only how much you are eating. It is also about what you are eating, and where you are eating. When you consume food in an unhygienic environment, you expose yourself to several health complications, including liver damage, stomach illnesses, etc. Here is a comprehensive study on what happens inside your body when you eat unhygienic food, or food in an unhygienic place:

Eating foods served in an unhygienic place can be dangerous to your body, it can cause typhoid, cholera and gastroenteritis. Consuming food in an unhygienic place can lead to severe stomach illnesses. Nausea and vomiting can be one of the worst health effects that one can experience after eating bad food or food in a poor hygienic place. Upset stomach. Loose motion and diarrhoea are some very common health effects that eating in an unhygienic place can cause. Weakness. When your body is deprived of the basic nutrients that it requires to run smoothly, it faces challenges in maintaining good health. Weakness or tiredness is one of the symptoms that your body is not well from the inside and is majorly deprived of basic nutrients. Muscle aches are another side effect of a poor diet. Fever accompanied by chills. Why does this happen? It is because your body is slowly getting dragged into the zone where it is not receiving the required amount of nutrition that it needs to defend the foreign viruses. The body thus loses its high immunity power and gets easily targeted by other diseases, which leads to fever-like symptoms.