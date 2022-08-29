Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis: Know The Signs And Symptoms In Kids

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis is the most well-known form of arthritis in children. It is most prevalent in children under the age of 16.

Children are very prone to diseases and accidents as compared to adults. In case they are experiencing symptoms of any serious illness like swollen and aching joints, fever, rashes or exhaustion, it is likely that they might be misdiagnosed. These symptoms may also go undetected as parents might think that the pain is a result of typical growing pains or any sports-related injuries. But, parents are advised to not ignore or self-diagnose these symptoms as they could also be signs of juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA). The most well-known form of arthritis in children is juvenile idiopathic arthritis. It is also among the most prevalent chronic illnesses that afflict children under the age of 16 and affects toddlers.

Everyone should be well informed about the kinds of joint pain. Some might be absolutely harmless while other could be a serious sign of arthritis. If you notice that your child is facing these symptoms, you should urgently get a second opinion from a health expert.

WHAT IS JUVENILE IDIOPATHIC ARTHRITIS?

When the body's immune system attacks it sown cells and tissues it could lead to Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis. This type of arthritis especially happens to kids. The factors triggering this conditions are genes and environment. Juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) can affect kids who are 16 or younger and it can also affect babies who are a few months old. It is especially difficult to detect and diagnose this in babies because they will not be able to communicate. Therefore, it is important to recognize these symptoms to get a proper diagnosis from the child's pediatrician.

SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS

Look out for the signs and symptoms.

Swelling In The Joints

Swelling in the joint area of a warm feeling in the area could be a sign of this kind of arthritis. You should immediately consult a doctor if your child is experiencing this.

Morning Stiffness

Another symptom of JIA is morning stiffness. A child might find it difficult to move early in the morning or he or she might wake up with pain in the joint areas. This pain will get better later in the day but early morning pain is a typical symptom of JIA.

Fever With Joint Pain

Fever is one of the the symptoms as well and might be confusing as fever is a symptoms of many other diseases. It is necessary to get a doctors opinion if this is persistently happening to your child.

Joint Pain With Skin Rashes

Skin rashes are common but in case your child is experiencing joint pain along with skin rashes, it requires urgent evaluation. It could be JIA.

Loss Of Weight Or Poor Appetite

Children can also develop inflammatory arthritis which could lead to permanent joint damage. If not treated on time, they could become deformed. In this type pf arthritis, loss of weight or poor appetite are common symptoms as well.

HEALTH TIPS TO STRENTGHEN MUSCLES AND JOINTS

Know how to prevent JIA.

Eat foods that are rich in minerals and Vitamins.

Drink plenty of water

Include a 30 minute physical activity like jogging or running. Do it at least 5 days every week.

Developing healthy habits in the daily routines from childhood will help keep your child fit for years.