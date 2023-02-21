Joint Replacement Surgery: What Are The Commonly Replaced Joints?

Earlier knee replacement was offered as a last resort to patients with severe arthritis who were not benefited from other treatment options.

Joint replacement surgeon answers FAQs about joint replacement surgery, including who needs the surgery.

Have you been suggested to opt for joint replacement surgery? Are you skeptical about your surgeon's advice? Or you need a second opinion? There are a few things a patient should know before undergoing a joint replacement surgery.

Talking to TheHealthSite, Deepak Gautam MBBS, MS Ortho (AIIMS), FACS, Consultant Joint Replacement & Director of Orthopedic Disciplines, Medicover Hospital, Navi Mumbai, answers FAQs about joint replacement surgery, such as what are the commonly replaced joints and when is the right time to get the surgery done.

Q. What is joint replacement surgery?

Joint replacement surgery means removing part or all of a damaged joint and replacing it with the new one to relieve your pain and move without difficulty.

Q. What are the commonly replaced joints?

Joint replacement surgery is most commonly performed for knee and hip. However, other joints like shoulder, elbow, ankle, wrist as well as small joints of the hands are also replaced when indicated.

Q. Is there anything you can try before undergoing a joint replacement surgery?

Before undergoing a joint replacement surgery, you are recommended to try other treatment modalities, including physical therapy and exercise programs, activity changes to limit strain on your joints and usage of assistive devices such as a cane or crutch. If after trying all other therapies, you are still having joint pain that is hampering your activities of daily living, you are advised to undergo a joint replacement surgery.

Q. Who needs a joint replacement surgery?

Joint-related problems are rampant in all age groups. Joints can be damaged due to trauma (caused during a car accident or fall), age related degeneration of the cartilage (osteoarthritis), rheumatoid arthritis, joint infection and bone tumors. The wear and tear linked to ageing and especially if you are overweight, osteoarthritis of knee is more common of all. If your X-rays show a damaged joint, you are not able to do your activities of daily living with ease and your symptoms are not relieved with the other measures or you are in frequent need of pain killers to relive your pain, then you need probably need a joint replacement surgery.

Q. What are the benefits of joint replacement surgery?

One having excruciating pain will benefit from joint replacement surgery as there will be less pain after the surgery. Joint replacement will help people resume their activities and hobbies that they were not able to do before because of pain. It is a boon for patients who are immobile. It can improve your quality of life by helping you move freely without any dependency. You must also know that joint replacement surgery is extremely safe and efficacious. Thus, it is recommended by an expert as there is a shorter hospital stay and quick recovery.

Q. When is the right time to do a joint replacement surgery?

A surgeon will suggest you go for a joint replacement surgery if your joint is damaged, you are in immense pain and you have trouble doing your daily activities with ease. During the procedure, part or all of the damaged joint will be removed and replaced with an implant (artificial hip or knee) for ensuring mobility without any problem. The criteria will be age, pain level, and anatomic involvement. Moreover, the joint will also get misaligned. Moderate to severe joint damage means one will require joint replacement surgery. Your doctor will evaluate you and then only decide whether you should do it or not.

Q. Is knee replacement surgery effective?

A knee replacement is an effective treatment for knees that worn out or diseased. The research has shown that the success rate is as high as 95 per cent. However, patient still has a misconception that the surgery is not that effective, and the knee problem may even get worse, but it is not true. The fact is that it depends mainly on the selection of patients, the quality of the surgery, the prosthesis used and post-operative rehabilitation. If you are truly indicated or your doctor have properly chosen you as the right patient, you will experience a dramatic improvement in pain levels and mobility. Not only it will improve your function but also revamp your quality of life.

Q. What is partial knee replacement?

Partial knee replacement, also known as unicompartmental knee replacement (UKR) is an option in knee replacement where only a portion of the knee is replaced. In patients where only one-third of the joint is damaged and his/her ligaments are intact, he or she can undergo a partial knee replacement. It may be partial for the knee, but the outcome is full in terms relieve in pain and difficulty in walking. Only the damaged part of the joint is replaced and rest of the part is preserved. It is a safe and cost-effective. The post-operative pain is very less as compared to total knee replacement and the risk of surgery is very low as compared to total knee replacement. Usually, the patient can go home he next day of the surgery.

Q. What is hip replacement surgery?

Hip replacement surgery is usually needed to repair the damage of hip joint from Avascular Necrosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, osteoarthritis, and fractures of the hip. After trying all other therapies to relieve your pain and ease your mobility, if you are still having joint pain that is hampering your activities of daily living, you may undergo a hip replacement surgery. This is a routine procedure which used to be performed even in elderlies when they break their hip. This is now being performed in younger and younger patients especially those who are suffering from Avascular Necrosis of Femoral Head and Inflammatory diseases like Ankylosing Spondylitis, Psoriatic Arthropathy, Reactive Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis. Newer technologies have improved the quality of implants so that they handle more stress and last longer.

Q. What is a Direct Anterior Approach (DAA) for hip replacement surgery?

It is the approach for the hip replacement surgery where the incision is made in front of the hip. Conventionally, the incision is made at the back or side of the hip, but in DAA the incision is on the anterior side. The advantage of this approach is that the surgery can be performed without cutting any muscles. The pain after the surgery is very less and it is also advantageous in terms of low risk of dislocation, early rehabilitation and less hospital stay.

