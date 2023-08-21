Joint Replacement Surgery: Understanding Top 5 Myths And Facts

Joint Replacement Surgery: Understanding Top 5 Myths And Facts

Planning to undergo a joint replacement surgery soon? Read these facts before myths overpower your thought process.

Maintaining healthy joints is crucial for our mobility and overall quality of life. However, due to several factors such as deficiencies caused by a lack of a healthy diet and leading a sedentary lifestyle, many people now suffer from weak, worn-out joints, and other bone-related conditions. While home remedies may provide temporary pain relief, they often fail to address the underlying mechanical issue of the bone and joint.

To alleviate excruciating joint pain in the knee or hip, joint replacement surgery has emerged as an effective solution. This surgery involves replacing the damaged parts of the joint with artificial implants made of metal or plastic. Despite being one of the most successful surgeries, there are prevailing concerns and hesitations that discourage individuals from considering joint replacement as a viable solution for their joint-related issues. These concerns often stem from hearsay from friends, relatives, or individuals who have never undergone the procedure themselves. Consequently, patients often explore alternative options like NSAIDs (Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) or injections. However, relying on pain relievers for extended periods poses risks to vital organs, including the kidneys, cardiovascular system, and stomach.

Joint Replacement Surgery: Myths And Facts

This article aims to debunk common myths surrounding joint replacement surgery and provide accurate information to help patients make informed decisions.

TRENDING NOW

Myth: Joint replacement surgery is very risky.

Fact: While any surgical procedure carries risks, advancements in technology and medical practices have significantly reduced the risks associated with joint replacement surgery. Surgeons take precautions to minimize risks, and by following pre-operative and post-operative instructions, patients can further reduce the chances of complications.

Myth: Joint replacement surgery is not effective and does not last long.

Fact: Joint replacement surgeries, such as hip and knee replacements, have a high success rate in improving pain, function, and quality of life. Modern implants are designed to be durable, and with proper care and follow-up, they can last for decades.

Myth: It takes a long time to recover.

The common belief that the recovery process after joint replacement surgery is lengthy is not accurate. In reality, patients can often regain their ability to walk independently and resume their normal activities within a brief period of 2-3 weeks. In fact, most patients can go home within a day or two after the surgery and start walking with the aid of a walker. While individual recovery times may vary, factors like age can influence the duration. Through the guidance of physiotherapy and proper medications, patients can effectively manage pain and speed up their healing process, swiftly returning to their normal, active lives.

You may like to read

Myth: Joint surgery is only for older adults.

Fact: While joint problems are more common among older adults, joint surgeries can be performed on individuals of various ages. Younger individuals with specific conditions or injuries may also require joint surgery to restore function and relieve pain.

Myth: Joint replacement surgery should be the last resort.

Fact: Joint replacement surgery is typically recommended after other conservative treatments, such as medication, physical therapy, and lifestyle modifications, have failed to provide sufficient relief. However, the timing of surgery depends on the individual's condition and its impact on their quality of life. In some cases, joint replacement surgery may be recommended earlier to prevent further joint damage.

Misconceptions and misinformation often surround medical treatments, including joint replacement surgery. Understanding the facts about this procedure is crucial for patients considering this option. Open communication with a surgeon, discussing concerns and doubts, will help individuals make informed decisions based on their specific needs and circumstances. Joint replacement surgery has provided significant pain relief and improved the quality of life for many patients. By addressing common myths, we hope to encourage individuals to explore this viable solution for their joint-related issues.

(The above article is written by Dr. Ketan Shah, Consultant Arthroplasty Surgeon, PrabhuKrupa Hospital Rajkot, Gujarat.)

RECOMMENDED STORIES