Joint pain relief: How to decide between medicine, physiotherapy or surgery

Choosing the right treatment such as medication, physiotherapy or surgery depends on factors like age, pain severity, cause and daily activities which should always be guided by a medical professional.

Joint pain which was once linked with old age is no longer the only case as younger individuals are also becoming victims. Many factors can cause joint pains in the knees, shoulders, back or hips, e.g., injury, bad lifestyle, obesity or diseases like osteoarthritis. The biggest question at this point is whether to take medication, have physiotherapy or even perform surgery.

Being an orthopaedic doctor I consider that not every treatment is correct in all patients. It is necessary to select the appropriate choice based on the age of the patient, intensity of pain, source, and activities they perform on a daily basis.

Medication: Essential for initial relief

Drugs work quite well during the initial phases of pain in the joints. The painkillers, anti-inflammatory medications and supplements are beneficial in reducing pain and swelling. However one should realize that medications do not cure the problem but only regulate the symptoms. Hence it is dangerous to keep them for a long period without a doctor's prescription. I always advise my patients to use medications to alleviate their symptoms, but not to solve the problem forever.

Physiotherapy: Basic treatment for joint pain

Physiotherapy is also an important component of treatment for joint pain particularly when the symptoms occur due to muscle weakness or improper posture. Exercises and stretching applied properly can decrease pain but also enhance movement and strengthen joints. For example, surgery can be avoided by having ordinary physiotherapy which is the least risky and most effective form of treatment when properly and regularly applied.

Operation: In what cases is it an option of necessity?

Surgery is an option in case the pain does not resolve with medications and physical therapy fails. For instance, an acute case of knee osteoarthritis can involve knee replacement surgery which is the last resort when a person's quality of life is seriously impaired.

What can be done to select the correct choice?

Determine the extent and the length of the pain Have a good check-up and diagnosis done by a physician Always remember your age, weight and lifestyle Self-medication should not be initiated without consulting your doctor

Importance of lifestyle changes

Medication and therapy are not the only ways of treating joint pain. It is necessary to control your weight, regularly exercise and eat a balanced diet. The form of treatment of joint pain may differ among individuals so it is important to make the correct choice at the right time. All of the three methods, i.e, medication, physiotherapy and surgery have their pros and cons. You can select the correct course of action only with the help of a professional to relieve the pain and also increase the quality of life.

You may like to read

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.