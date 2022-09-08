Joint Pain Increasing Among Youngster: Docs Reveal Causes

Read on to know the common causes of joint pain among youngsters and how to ease the pain.

Joint pain is something that is commonly associated with elderly people, but cases are increasing among younger population as well. Doctors say joint-related ailments are becoming common now among adults in the age group of 25 to 50 years due to inactive lifestyle.

Dr Rakesh Nair, Consultant Knee Replacement Surgeon at Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Chembur, said that they have been observing 4 to 5 patients aged between 35 to 50 years with joint pain every month.

Dr Ranjan Burnwal, Orthopedic Surgeon SRV Hospital, Chembur, has also raised concern that cases of joint pain are increasing suddenly among young adults. As evidence, he said that he had seen 30 cases of joint pain problems in the last 2-3 months, and all patients were between 25 and 40 years of age. Of the total cases, women constitute 60 per cent and men 40 per cent.

The experts also share some tips on how to manage joint pain. Keep reading

Factors that can raise joint pain risk

Joint pain is seen in multiple parts of the body such as the hands, feet, hips, knees, or spine. The joint can feel stiff, achy, or there can even be a throbbing sensation.

Several factors can increase the risk of joint pain, such as a previous joint injury, arthritis, depression, anxiety, stress, being overweight and having overall poor health, said Dr Nair.

You may like to read

"The common cause of joint pain is osteoarthritis, which is seen when the cartilage, the protective cushion in between the bones, wears away. The joints become painful and stiff. Rheumatoid arthritis causes swelling and pain in the joints. Mainly the joints in the fingers and wrists become deformed," he added.

According to Dr Nair, gout is another cause of joint pain, which is seen especially in the big toe. This happens when crystals from the body collect in the joint, resulting in severe pain and swelling.

Dr Burnwal noted that joint pain can also happen due to bursitis (an inflammation or irritation of a bursa sac), viral infections, injuries like broken bones or sprains, tendinitis (inflammation of the tendons), hypothyroidism, or certain medications.

Common causes of joint pain among youngsters

Talking about the increasing cases of joint pain among youngsters, Dr Nair stated that today a large number of young adults are obese, and many don't get enough vitamin D from the sun, which increased their risk of joint pain.

He cited deficiency of Vitamin D3 and Vitamin B12 as the most common cause of joint pain in youth today. Hence, he recommends getting Vitamin D3 and Vitamin B12 blood tests, before starting an exercise routine. If there's no deficiency, then you don't need to supplement.

How to get relief from joint pain

Regular exercise, a well-balanced diet, weight management, and hot and cold therapy are some ways to ease joint pain.

"To manage joint pain, maintain an optimum weight by eating food fewer in calories, avoiding junk, processed and canned food. Try to include fresh fruits and vegetables in the diet, exercise daily, and use any supplements only after the doctor's recommendation," said Dr Nair.

"Opting for hot and cold therapy can ease joint pain and even a gentle massage can relieve joint pain. Avoid any strenuous activities like jumping that can stress the joints," concluded Dr Burnwal.