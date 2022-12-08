Joint Pain In Winter: Tips For Elderly People To Manage The Pain

Winter is synonymous with joint pain. Try these tips to manage joint pain. If the pain worsens, seek medical help.

Winter is often considered pleasing, but it can invite a variety of health issues. Cold weather not only leads to respiratory or skin problems but even joint pain. You may experience pain in the knees, hips, ankles, hands, and legs can pain more common during this season. In winters, joint pain may worsen in elderly population.

Joint pains in elderly patients increased by 50 per cent as the monsoon begins, says Dr Vishwajeet Chavan, Orthopedic Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Pune.

"Half of the consultations we see are of joint pains especially in elderly patients," he adds.

Hence, it is imperative for elderly people to stay healthy during winter. Stay warm, exercise every day, and maintain an optimum weight, use a heating pad over aching joints to manage joint pain.

Why joint pain increases during winters?

Dr Chavan explains, "During winter, there is a limited amount of sunlight and less blood supply to the parts of the body because of which one's joint becomes stiff and starts paining. Moreover, a drop in barometric pressure can cause the tendons, muscles, and surrounding tissues to expand and pain. The cold weather makes muscles feel tensed up and tight and one can experience achy joints. Joint pain is commonly seen in adults aged 60 to 85. There can be a lot of discomfort and immobility."

He continues, "However, there is no one explanation for why dropping temperatures affect your joints. One theory relates to drops in barometric pressure, which causes tendons, muscles, and the surrounding tissues to expand. Because of the confined space within the body, this can cause pain, especially in joints affected by arthritis. Everyone's body reacts to fluctuating barometric pressure, but people with arthritis and those with chronic pain are more vulnerable to feeling discomfort."

Moreover, Vitamin D levels fall in winter owing to less sun exposure, leading to weakened joints. A vitamin D test helps to know about the vitamin D levels in the body. A Vitamin D3 test will be suggested if you have joint pain.

Tips to reduce joint pain in winter

Senior citizens who are diagnosed with arthritis should be more cautious during the colder months. Dr Chavan shares some tips to prevent or reduce joint pain in winter.

Eat a nutritious diet consisting of vegetables, cereals, dairy products, pulses, and seasonal fruits. Don't forget to opt for spinach, cabbage, tomatoes, and oranges which are loaded with essential vitamins and minerals.

Stretching and exercises done with light weights can help to combat joint pain. Try to do other activities such as cycling, walking, aerobics, and swimming too in order to improve flexibility and manage joint pain.

Maintain proper posture

Stay warm by dressing up in layers, and take a warm shower,

Avoid lifting heavy things,

Use heating pads to combat joint pain

Cut down those excess kilos

Stay hydrated by drinking enough water that will help in joint lubrication

Take medication prescribed by the doctor only.

When to see a doctor?

If the pain worsens you must seek medical help as there can be several other possible reasons behind a joint pain. You should not rely on home remedies for too long. Dr. Chavan cautions that one should seek medical help immediately if:

There is visible swelling in the joint especially asymmetric

Progressive increase in pain despite taking preventive measures mentioned earlier

Restricted range of joint movements

Significant limp while walking

Any raised temperature or redness over the joint

Associated fever