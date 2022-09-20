Joint Pain and 9 Other Common Side Effects of COVID-19 Booster Doses

The year 2019, will be remembered for the arrival of the most dangerous viral infection - SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19. The viral disease killed millions of lives and left millions affected worldwide. It is also counted among the worst virus attack in history. From infecting the lungs to severely damaging the heart, the COVID virus can affect the body in various ways. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the virus is here to stay and will evolve every now and then to form new variants. The global health body also stated that only three things can keep people safe - following safety protocols, getting the jabs and wearing a properly fitted mask. Yes, you read it right, getting jabbed against the virus at the right time will not only help you stay safe from the present variants of the virus but will also protect you from future variants. However, the immunity provided by the vaccines may wane after some time. This calls for an extra dose post the two shots of the vaccine. This extra dose of the vaccine is called a booster dose. However, nothing comes without side effects, be it normal vaccine doses or the extra ones. So, here we have the complete list of side effects of COVID-19 booster doses that you must know.

What is a COVID booster dose? A booster dose is recommended for people who are vaccinated and whose immune response weakened over time. Immune response wanes naturally over time. It can also happen when the virus that causes COVID-19 changes so the immune system doesn't recognize it as well. But, before you go ahead and get the booster doses, make sure to know what might happen to your body after getting the jab. Here are some common symptoms that one should know when taking a booster shot against COVID infection:

Chronic headache Muscle cramps Pain at the injection site, along with redness and swelling Extended fatigue Fever (mild to moderate) Chills Joint pain Nausea and vomiting Dizziness Mild symptoms of cold

The above-mentioned side effects are mild and can be easily managed at home, with proper rest and diet. Also, make sure to inform your physician in case you are already suffering from any kind of chronic disease or under medication, or are pregnant. The vaccine is considered to be safe for everyone, but one must be careful and get checked with the doctors when there is an existing severe health condition that he/she is suffering.