John Cunningham Cause of Death At 93: Understanding the Hidden Dangers of Growing Old

John Cunningham Cause of Death At 93: The dead poet society actor breathed his last at the age of 93. Expert explains how ageing triggers onset of deadly health diseases.

John Cunningham Cause of Death: Renowned actor John Cunningham, the busy character actor who appeared in the original Broadway productions of Company, Cabaret and The Sisters Rosensweig and in films including Mystic Pizza and Dead Poets Society, has died at the age of 93 at his home in New York. His death was announced by family, who noted that he died "in his beloved Victorian home aside the 11th hole at Rye Golf Club."

According to the reports, Cunningham died Tuesday at his home alongside the 11th hole at the Rye Golf Club in Rye, New York, his family announced.

John Cunningham Dies At 93: Hidden Dangers of Growing Old

With the death of the veteran actors, what has come to the spotlight is how ageing increases ones' chances of developing serious health issues. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) aging is associated with a higher risk of multiple chronic conditions and complex health challenges.

What Are The Common Health Issues After 90

Ageing not only leaves the body dealing with wrinkles and bone loss, but also invites tons of chronic health issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, arthritis, etc.

While some of these health problems are manageable, some may actually trigger chronic conditions such as Pneumonia, Heart Attack, cardiac arrest and brain stroke.

CDC Data On Chronic Conditions And Ageing

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that as the U.S. population ages, chronic diseases become even more prevalent. Aging significantly increases the risk of long-term conditions such as dementia, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and arthritis. Older adults are also more vulnerable to severe outcomes from infections such as influenza and pneumonia due to a weakened immune system over time.

Although, a proper and official cause of death for the actor is not revealed yet, fans believe that the actor was battling age-related ailments during his last hours.

Cunningham last appeared on the New York stage in 2012 when, at age 80, he appeared in an Off Broadway revival of Tina Howe's Painting Churches, just one of numerous Off Broadway productions in which he starred through the decades.

"Through it all, Carolyn Cotton Cunningham, a former Rye City Council member and long-time local environmental activist, accompanied John on his adventures. His wife of nearly 70 years, Carolyn held his hand at his side as he passed," Cunningham's obituary reads. Rest in peace legend.

