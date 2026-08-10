Joe Biden’s cancer has spread: What bone metastasis can do to the body and why it can become so painful

Joe Biden's cancer has reportedly spread to his bones. Learn how bone metastasis affects the body, causes severe pain and can lead to complications.

Medically Verified By: Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra

Joe Biden.

Former US President Joe Biden's prostate cancer has metastasized to his bones and beyond according to his son Hunter Biden. The development points to a more advanced form of cancer in which cancer cells spread from the original tumour to other areas of the body. Bone metastasis may lead to chronic and intense pain along with other complications including fractures.

Hunter Biden told a leading media outlet on Friday that his father's situation was "very painful" and "very debilitating" and the family had to watch him suffer. The comments provide a glimpse into the former US President's condition since his office announced in May 2025 that he had been diagnosed with a "high-grade" prostate cancer that had metastasized to his bones.

Earlier, Jill Biden stated that the spread of the cancer into the bones meant that her husband's situation was much different from prostate cancer that is contained within the prostate. The Biden family also revealed in September 2025 that he finished radiation and hormone therapy.

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What happens when cancer metastasises to the bones?

Bone metastasis happens when tumour cells spread through the bloodstream or the lymphatic system to form new cancer cells in the bones. Prostate cancer has a particular tendency to spread to the skeleton when it becomes advanced. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS) when cancer metastasises to bone it can affect the spine, pelvis, ribs and other bones. Cancer cells can interfere with the normal formation and breakdown of bone as they grow within it which can cause the compromised areas to be weaker and more susceptible to fractures.

Why is it that bone metastasis can be so very painful?

One of the first signs of cancer that has spread to the skeleton is bone pain which may initially come and go and may worsen at night. As the disease progresses the pain can become more constant and may get worse with exercise. Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Oncologist at the CK Birla Hospital Delhi says that the pain may be due to the changes in the bone structure and surrounding tissue caused by the tumours.

These changes caused by cancer may also irritate nerves around the bone while causing inflammation. A cancer in the spine may sometimes compress the spinal cord leading to severe pain, numbness or weakness. Other issues people suffering from bone metastasis can experience include bones becoming so weak that they break. Additionally it can also cause abnormally high levels of calcium or hypercalcaemia in the blood.

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Is bone metastasis curable?

Metastatic prostate cancer is not considered to be curable but can be treated to help control the disease, ease symptoms and enhance quality of life. Doctors may use hormone therapy, chemotherapy, targeted treatments, radiation therapy and medicines that are made to protect bones depending on the person's case. The ACS further notes that radiation therapy may be very helpful in easing the pain caused by cancer in one or a few places of bone. Other therapies such as bisphosphonates and denosumab can help prevent complications related to weak bones. Medications that help relieve pain can also be a key component of supportive care.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalized guidance.