Jharkhand reports 16,700+ malaria cases in 6 months: Causes, symptoms and prevention

Jharkhand reported 16,728 malaria cases in six months with East and West Singhbhum hardest hit. Authorities have intensified surveillance, mosquito control and awareness efforts.

Jharkhand malaria.

Malaria remains a significant public health problem in Jharkhand causing thousands of families to be affected in the first six months of 2026. The state Health Department said on Thursday said that 16,728 malaria cases were confirmed during the first six months of this year which is a sign of the need to intensify malaria prevention efforts, early detection and community involvement to help control the spread of the disease transmitted by mosquitoes.

The figures were revealed during a Task Force meeting on the fight against vector borne diseases held at the state level in Ranchi. Officials note that about 6,527 cases were confirmed in East Singhbhum and 6,172 cases were reported in West Singhbhum together sharing almost three fourths of the state burden of malaria.

At the review meeting held on Thursday it was also highlighted that during June alone 77 Dengue cases were reported with the highest 27 cases reported in Ranchi highlighting the risks of mosquito borne illnesses during the monsoon season. Health authorities are stepping up disease monitoring efforts by providing prompt diagnosis, sufficient supply of anti-malarial drugs and speed up awareness campaigns in vulnerable communities as well as increase mosquito control operations.

What causes malaria?

Malaria is caused by Plasmodium parasites transmitted to humans by infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) several factors like stagnant water, heavy rainfall and poor sanitation create ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes thereby worsening the risk of outbreaks. The global health organization notes that malaria is a serious disease for children, pregnant women, older people and those with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of malaria

Many people diagnosed with malaria often develop symptoms between 10 to 15 days after being bitten by a mosquito infected with the parasite. And these are some of the common symptoms that indicate the illness caused by infected female Anopheles mosquitoes:

High fever that is accompanied by chills Excessive sweating Severe headache Muscle and body aches Fatigue and weakness Nausea and vomiting Loss of appetite Confusion, seizures, breathing difficulty and organ failure in severe cases

Precautionary steps to prevent malaria

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that malaria transmission can be reduced through personal protection and community level. Here are some effective measures you can follow to prevent malaria:

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Use insecticide treated mosquito nets while sleeping Apply mosquito repellents particularly in the evening and night Wear full sleeved clothing to minimise mosquito bites Eliminate mosquito breeding around homes When possible, screen doors and windows Don't self medicate for fever but seek medical attention right away Take full course of prescribed anti-malarial drugs

The spike in Jharkhand's malaria cases is an important reminder that mosquito borne diseases are still a significant health hazard especially during the monsoon season. As of now the state government has intensified surveillance, treatment and awareness campaigns but experts emphasize a well thought community involvement.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not replace medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment or prevention guidance.