Jenny Mccarthy says mycotoxin poisoning turned her life into ‘living hell’: What is it?

52 year old McCarthy said that her health struggles started when she started experiencing infected root canal that reportedly was not fully treated leading to a jawbone infection.

Jenny McCarthy Health Update: Actor and television personality Jenny McCarthy has revealed details of what she described as a 'living hell' after being diagnosed with severe mold toxicity and mycotoxin poisoning. Speaking on Maria Menounos' podcast the 53 year old shared how months of unexplained health issues were eventually traced back to hidden mold exposure.

McCarthy said that her health struggles began with an infected root canal that reportedly was not fully treated leading to a jawbone infection. She described undergoing multiple procedures as the infection persisted with recurring complications that left her searching for answers.

In her words, "There was an infection left in there and a bone grafted on top of it, so I went on my merry way with an infection brewing in my bone," she said. "I wound up a few months later basically getting a jawbone infection." Over time she also developed unusual symptoms including repeated growths on her eye and ongoing infections that did not respond to treatment.

She previosuly said, "I had one infection that turned into another and another and then I had these growths show up on my eyeballs. My teeth were falling out, implants falling out."

Despite undergoing several surgeries McCarthy said her condition continued to worsen. It was only after further testing by a functional medicine specialist that mold exposure was identified as a possible underlying cause. She was reportedly diagnosed with mycotoxin poisoning which is a condition caused by exposure to toxic substances produced by certain types of mold.

What Is Mold Toxicity?

Healthcare professionals explain that mold exposure is relatively common particularly in damp or poorly ventilated environments. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mold can release spores and toxins into the air which may cause health problems when inhaled especially people who are highly sensitive. Whereas mycotoxins in particular are harmful compounds produced by some molds. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) warns that prolonged exposure may affect the respiratory system, immune function and in some cases other organs.

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Symptoms Can Be Hard To Identify

One of the challenges with mold related illness is that symptoms can vary widely which may include persistent infections, fatigue, headaches, respiratory issues and in some rare cases neurological symptoms were also detected. Healthcare professionals warn that people who have a weak immune systems or underlying conditions may be more vulnerable to illness linked to mold exposure.

McCarthy also shared that her doctor warned of potential serious complications if the condition progressed highlighting how important early detection can be. The experience which 53 year old highlights how underlying environmental factors such as mold exposure can sometimes go unnoticed while causing ongoing health issues.

Healthcare professinals emphasise the importance of addressing unexplained persistent symptoms and seeking medical evaluation when conditions do not improve. While most people may not experience severe reactions maintaining clean and dry living spaces and addressing dampness early can help reduce the risk of mold related health problems.

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