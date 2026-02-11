Jayne Trcka Cause of Death: Doctor Explains How Heart Disease And Femur Fracture Led to Bodybuilder’s Death At 62

Jayne Trcka Cause of Death: The San Diego County Medical Examiner listed Jayne's immediate cause of death as hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease complicated by left femoral fracture.

Jayne Trcka Cause of Death: Bodybuilder Jayne Trcka's cause of death has been revealed nearly two months after her death. Trcka breathed her last at the age of 62. According to the medical reports, the bodybuilder died due to hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease complicated that was induced by a left femoral fracture. The report also revealed that chronic alcohol use was a contributing factor in her death, which was labeled an accident.

The star began her career in the 1980s as a bodybuilder before making her mark in Hollywood with her role in Scary Movie, sharing the screen with big names such as Anna Faris, Regina Hall, and the Wayans brothers, Marlon and Shawn.

Jayne Trcka Cause of Death EXPLAINED: What the Medical Terms Mean

Hypertensive cardiovascular disease refers to heart damage caused by long standing high blood pressure. Over time, elevated blood pressure strains the heart and blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart failure, stroke and other complications.

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease involves the buildup of fatty plaques inside arteries, narrowing them and restricting blood flow to the heart and other organs. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally, accounting for nearly 20 million deaths a year, with most due to heart attack and stroke.

Injury-Induced Heart Diseases: Doctor Explains The Risk And Possibility

According to Dr. Keshava R, HOD & Consultant - Interventional Cardiology at Manipal Hospitals, Bangalore, "A left femoral fracture a break in the thigh bone is a serious injury, particularly in adults with underlying health conditions. Doctors explain that hypertension and vascular disease can weaken bone health and circulation, making fracture recovery more complex and risky. Research also shows a strong link between cardiovascular disease and increased risk of fractures in older adults, in part due to reduced mobility and compromised bone integrity."

Dr Keshav R, further added - "When a patient has longstanding high blood pressure and atherosclerosis, their heart and vessels are already vulnerable. A major fracture adds physiological stress that can overwhelm the body's ability to maintain stable circulation and healing."

Cardiovascular Deaths: The Silent Killer

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have higlighted that heart disease is one of the top most leading causes of death in the United States. Reports say that one person in US died from some form of cardiovascular disease every 34 seconds. While there are several contributing factors, one of the major one is named as high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

The WHO emphasizes that CVDs include a wide range of conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels, and are driven by risk factors such as high blood pressure, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, tobacco use and harmful use of alcohol. Many of these risk factors contribute to atherosclerosis and increase the likelihood of acute cardiac events.

