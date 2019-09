Indian cricketing star, Jasprit Bumrah, has recently suffered from his first stress fracture. It will sideline him for an indefinite period, and he will most certainly miss the next series. This is not a career-ending injury, but it may definitely take a toll on his performance. It is a very common sports injury and fast bowlers face it on a regular basis.

Here is everything you need to know about stress fracture.

WHAT IS A STRESS FRACTURE?

When you subject a bone to intense physical stress, it can cause inflammation in cells and bone. This inflammation is termed bone stress injury or stress reaction. When these swelling progresses and breaks the cortex (the thicker outer layer of the bone) of the bone, then is termed as stress fracture. This fracture can happen in any muscle. Because of the action, in a fast bowler, this stress is common in the vertebrae of the lower back. You can diagnose the swelling and breakage through an MRI scan.

Sudden overload on the weakened area of the bone can cause a fracture. Apart from sudden overload, sudden spike in the workload could also increase the risk of fracture. It is important to monitor the risk factors before training. You can handle the risk of fracture by resting. Taking high workload with rest would only increase the chances of injury.

OTHER FACTORS

Apart from workload and physical stress on the bone, there are other factors that can cause a fracture in the bone. Some of which are as follows.

Metabolism issue

If your body is unable to absorb or produce vitamin C and calcium, then it could lead to poor bone density. With weak bone, the risk of fracture increases.

Other injury

An injury to one part of the body could increase the stress on the other. For example, an injury to the hips can increase the stress on the back. So, it is advised to rest and avoid putting additional physical stress on the weaker area of the body.

Trying new things

Trying new things in sport or in life can put additional stress on the body. It is best to take new fitness routines slowly. Otherwise the risk of fracture will increase. New exercise involves new bones, bones that are not that strong and cannot take excess of physical stress.

Poor recovery

The pressure of the sport makes the player hurry his recovery. Without the bone at its maximum strength, the risk of fracture increases. It is best to regularly talk to your doctor about the progress of the injury and only make a comeback after the doctor has cleared you. Also, talk to the doctor about the amount of stress you can put on the injured area.

Danger of recurrence

Even with proper treatment and rest, the risk of recurrence is always there. The bone cannot go back to its previous strength because any kind of injury takes a lot out from the bone. Bowlers develop their bowling action over time, and it is very hard to change it. Going ahead with the same bowling action only puts more pressure on the treated bone. Players like Dennis Lille had to retire because of this.