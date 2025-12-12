Jason Collins Health Update: Former NBA Star Discloses Stage 4 Brain Cancer - How Serious Is It?

Former basketball player Jason Collins has reported to have been diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma which is a severe brain tumour. Collins admitted that his condition was far worse in an interview with a leading sports media outlet on December 11. The former basketball player who made several headlines in 2013 after becoming the first active NBA player to come out as gay shared that his first sign of illness showed a few months after his wedding to Brunson Green in May.

'I Have Stage 4 Glioblastoma', Says Jason Collins

The 47-year-old basketball star told the sports outlet, "A few months ago, my family released a short statement saying I had a brain tumour. It was simple, but intentionally vague. They did that to protect my privacy while I was mentally unable to speak for myself and my loved ones were trying to understand what we were dealing with." He continued, "But now it's time for people to hear directly from me. I have Stage 4 glioblastoma, one of the deadliest forms of brain cancer. It came on incredibly fast."

Talking about why Collins went public with his cancer battle to the sports outlet, he said that he went public for the same reason he came out as gay in 2013. Former NBA star said, "Your life is so much better when you just show up as your true self, unafraid to be your true self, in public or private. This is me. This is what I'm dealing with."

What Is Glioblastoma?

Glioblastoma is an aggressive type of cancer that develops from a specific type of brain cell called an astrocyte. According to Mayo Clinic, the cancer begins in the brain or spinal cord and has no cure. The 47-year-old told the media, "What makes glioblastoma so dangerous is that it grows within a very finite, contained space the skull - and it's very aggressive and can expand. What makes it so difficult to treat in my case is that it's surrounded by the brain and is encroaching upon the frontal lobe which is what makes you, 'you.'"

According to Collins, some of his first signs of Glioblastoma symptoms include difficulty focusing and memory issues. The National Institute of Health (NIH) claims that people living with 'Stage 4 Brain Cancer' may experience symptoms such as headache, confusion, nausea, memory loss, vomiting and drowsiness. The US health agency explains, "In most cases, the exact underlying cause is unknown; however, they can rarely occur in people with certain genetic syndromes such as neurofibromatosis type 1, Turcot syndrome and Li Fraumeni syndrome."

"According to my family, in hours, my mental clarity, short-term memory and comprehension disappeared turning into an NBA player's version of 'Dory' from 'Finding Nemo.' Over the next few weeks we would find out just how bad it was," expressing his Glioblastoma symptoms experience, former NBA star told the sports outlet. "Brunson said I lost the desire to watch tennis while I was in the hospital, unable to move, and took a liking to calm, quiet Korean soap operas in Korean."

