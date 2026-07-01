Jasmine Bhasin latest health updates: Actress shares details of terminal Ileitis diagnosis - Here's what it is and how it occurs

'Not out of danger's: Actor Jasmin Bhasin recently got emotional while talking about her health scare in Dubai. She also revealed that they are now on their way back to India.

Jasmine Bhasin Shares Details of Terminal Ileitis Diagnosis: Here's What It Is and How It Occurs?

Actor Jasmine Bhasin recently announced she had been diagnosed with terminal ileitis, a condition many may not know about. The word may be frightening, but experts note that terminal ileitis is not a disease itself but rather "a clinical observation indicating the presence of inflammation in the terminal ileum, the last section of the small intestine prior to the large intestine.

Jasmin Bhasin Health Update: What Is Terminal Ileitis?

While an inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn's disease) is the most common cause, there are several other causes of terminal ileitis. They range from bacterial infections like Salmonella, Yersinia and Campylobacter, viral infections, intestinal TB and even extended use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen or diclofenac. It is important to get to the root of the problem, since the treatment depends on the cause of the inflammation.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Trupti Gilada, Physician Infectious Diseases, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, explained that the condition's severity also depends on the cause of the condition. Infectious terminal ileitis is frequently a mild disease and can be treated successfully. In rare instances though, a very serious inflammation can cause dehydration, severe abdominal pain, loss of appetite, bleeding or, in very rare cases, intestinal blockage or perforation. Long-term treatment and regular monitoring may be needed to keep the inflammation from becoming complicated if the inflammation is caused by other chronic diseases such as Crohn's disease or intestinal tuberculosis.

What Are It's Symptoms: Everything Jasmin Bhasin Revealed

Symptoms may also be different but most commonly include pain in the lower right side of the abdomen, diarrhoea (which may contain blood), fever, nausea or vomiting, loss of appetite and delayed weight loss. Some infections clear up in a few days, but if symptoms last for weeks they should not be ignored and should be thoroughly investigated with stool testing, blood tests, imaging or colonoscopy.

Is There Any Cure For Terminal Ileitis?

Terminal ileitis is a complex condition; as a result, there is no one cure for the prevention of terminal ileitis. Taking basic home hygiene measures, such as washing hands well, drinking safe water, eating well prepared foods, washing fruit and vegetables thoroughly and not eating raw or undercooked meat, can help to minimise the risk of infections. It's also recommended to avoid unnecessary use of antibiotics and NSAID pain medications and to stop smoking, which can worsen and raise the risk of Crohn's.

What Can One Do To Recover Fast From This Disease?

There is no particular food to treat terminal ileitis, but during recovery a balanced diet can support the health of the gut. Fruits, green leafy vegetables, oats, brown rice, lentils, nuts, curd or yoghurt can be helpful, as well as sufficient hydration. In an acute exacerbation, however, some patients may find it easier to accept a bland, low-fibre diet and so individual dietary advice by a doctor or dietitian is so important.

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