Japanese Encephalitis Claims Several Lives In Assam: Fever, Stiff Neck And Other Symptoms Of This Mosquito-Borne Disease

Cases of Japanese Encephalitis are increasing in all districts of Assam with a total of 82 cases so far. Can the spread be controlled? What are the symptoms to look out for? Everything you need to know.

With almost all districts in Assam affected by floods, the state has been reporting several cases of different diseases. Amid the chaos, cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) are increasing constantly with 8 deaths reported in the state. Notably, a total of 82 cases of JE have been detected in the state since July 1.

Following the spread of the disease, a seven-point directive has been issued to all districts in the state to control the surge in Japanese Encephalitis/ Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). Here's everything you need to know about the disease.

What Is Japanese Encephalitis?

Japanese encephalitis is a brain infection spread through mosquito bites. It is commonly spread in rural areas in Southeast Asia, Pacific Islands, and the Far East. When mosquitoes attack infected animals, they spread the virus, which is present in pigs and birds. It cannot be transferred from one person to another.

Symptoms Of Japanese Encephalitis

People who develop JE either show no symptoms or mild short-lived symptoms, which are often mistaken for flu. According to the National Health Service (NHS), 1 in every 250 people develops more severe symptoms of the disease if the infection spreads to the brain, which happens after 1-15 days of getting infected. The signs include:

High fever

Stiff neck

Tremors

Seizures

Vomiting

Nausea

Confusion

Weakness in muscles

Inability to speak

Paralysis

As per NHS, 1 in every 3 people who develop severe symptoms of the disease die. People who survive the infection tend to improve slowly. However, some people may experience long-term problems such as tremors, muscle twitches, weakness, learning difficulties and paralysis in one part of the body or more.

How To Prevent Japanese Encephalitis?

The best way to avoid contacting JE is to get immunised against it before travelling to a region of the world where there is a chance of exposure. Reports suggest that 90 per cent of people who are vaccinated against Japanese encephalitis are more likely to be protected against the disease. While vaccination is important, it is vital to take necessary precautions as well. You should still take actions to lessen your risk of being bitten by an infected mosquito even if you have received vaccinations, such as:

You may like to read

Sleep in a room with closed windows and doors, or use a mosquito net to avoid contracting the disease

Wear long-sleeve tops and pants to reduce exposure

Try not to travel to high-risk areas

Use a good quality insect repellent, especially to exposed areas of the skin

Treatment

So far, there is no cure for Japanese encephalitis. Treatments only address the symptoms once a person has the condition. Antiviral medications are readily available, and antibiotics are ineffective against viruses. The best method of treatment for Japanese encephalitis is prevention.