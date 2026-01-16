James Bernard Cause of Death: Journalist Dies At 75 After Committing Suicide - Experts Warn of Rising Suicide Risk In Elderly

James Bernard, a veteran journalist, dies at 75 after committing suicide. Expert highlights the dangers of mental health in the elderly.

James Bernard Dies At 75 After Committing Suicide

James Bernard Cause of Death: Veteran journalist James Bernard, who was found dead on December 29 last year, reportedly committed suicide, New Jersey authorities confirmed today. Even though the actual cause of his death was not disclosed earlier, the officials have now stated that Bernard died via actions of his own.

Speaking to the media, officials said, "James Bernard, who was reported missing for 17 months, died as a result of suicide, based on the findings of the local medical examiner's office".

Why Elders Are So Prone To Commit Suicide: Expert Explains

Suicide stems from complex factors like mental health disorders, trauma, substance abuse, and life crises, with warning signs including talking about death, hopelessness, being a burden, severe mood swings, withdrawal, increased substance use, and giving away possessions. As per data, people above 50 are more prone to dealing with suicidal thoughts as compared to people of other age groups - the reason being? Let's learn why older adults are at high risk of developing suicidal thoughts.

What are the most critical signs that a person with suicidal thoughts shows? Withdrawal syndrome, talking about suicide, focusing more on negativities, and most importantly not talking to anyone. Mood swings can also indicate towards deteriorating mental health.

Therefore, it is important to talk about your feelings, share them with your loves ones - in case you are feeling emotionally drained or having suicidal thoughts.

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.