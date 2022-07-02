Ishq Vishk Actress Shenaz Treasury Diagnosed With Face Blindness: All About The Disease

"I've always felt so ashamed that I mix up people and can't recognise faces of people," wrote Shenaz Treasury after being diagnosed with face blindness aka prosopagnosia.

Shenaz Treasury, an actor and travel blogger, disclosed on her Instagram Stories that she had prosopagnosia, also known as facial blindness. Shenaz said in a series of Instagram Stories that she had recently received a diagnosis of the cognitive disease and is now able to comprehend why she finds it difficult to recognize features and voices, even those of people she has known for some time. Because of her inability to recognise or correctly identify people, she is frequently referred to as "aloof" and "snobbish."

She wrote "I have been diagnosed with prosopagnosia. Now, I understand why I've never been able to put faces together. It's a cognitive disorder. I always felt ashamed that I can't recognise faces. I recognise voices I have always felt so ashamed that I mix up with people and can't recognise the faces of people even close friends after a few years. This is a real brain issue. Please be kind and understand."

Here's everything you need to know about the disease.

What Is Prosopagnosia?

A brain condition known as prosopagnosia causes face blindness. It is characterized by a lack of facial recognition or differentiation. Face blindness makes it difficult for certain people to distinguish between the faces of strangers. Some people could even have trouble identifying well-known faces. It is predicted to have an impact on 2 per cent of the general population.

The inability to distinguish or recognise different faces is the most typical sign of face blindness. People who have face blindness may find it incredibly challenging to recognise someone who appears in an unfamiliar environment or context. Minor prosopagnosia patients may just find it difficult to distinguish or recognise the faces of strangers or unfamiliar persons. People with moderate to severe face blindness may find it difficult to identify the faces of familiar individuals, such as family members and close acquaintances.

Causes Of Face Blindness

The right fusiform gyrus, a fold in the brain, is assumed to be aberrant, impaired, or damaged in prosopagnosia patients. This region of the brain is crucial in the coordination of the neural networks that influence face memory and perception. Stroke, brain damage, or a few neurodegenerative disorders are some of the conditions that might result in prosopagnosia.

In some cases, people are born with face blindness. These situations appear to have a genetic component because it runs in families. In contrast to having trouble remembering the individual, it is specifically with identifying faces.

How Is It Treated?

While there is no cure for face blindness, treatment is to assist those who have the disorder in developing coping skills that will improve their ability to recognise others.