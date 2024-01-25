Is Your Viral Fever Always Followed By Persistent Cough? Here's Why It Happens

A post-viral cough may stay and cause lingering cough for a long time. Let us understand why this happens?

If there is any illness that takes a long time to heal, it is cough. Common cold or fever usually come up with symptoms of cough later. At first the cold will manifest, then you may have fever and later when the fever is almost gone, you will get cough. But, the issue is that symptoms of cough whether resulting from a viral attack or from common cold takes a long long time to heal. It may persist for two to three weeks after the fever is gone and it may also become worse. While fever ad cold goes away in 10 days, cough can stay for weeks. Why does this happen? Let us understand.

Experts say that this type of cough is known as post-viral cough. There are many causes of this type of cough but experts are still unsure about why it happens. The cause may be flu or cold or an upper-respiratory tract infection. There are not specific treatments for this but a cough syrup may help. However, history suggests that herbal or Ayurvedic medicines may help.

According to a 2017 study, "Despite the recent advances in understanding the mechanisms that regulate cough, in physiological and pathological conditions, current therapeutic options for post-infectious cough are little or only moderately effective." This lingering cough happens because the mucous from the infection drains back into the throat. It makes sure that the virus stays in the throat for a long time. The second reason may be swollen and inflamed airways. The body takes times to heal from the inflammation and this may cause the coughing symptoms to linger.

Tips That May Help With Persistent Cough

Here's what you can do:

Use an herbal mixture of Vasaka leaves, tulsi leaves, mint if necessary. Extract the juice out of them, add some honey and warm water and drink it every day. You only need a little bit of this daily like a medicinal dosage. It is known to cure problems like sore throat and lingering cough and boost immunity. Drink hot water every day. Do not drink anything cold. Gargle with hot water at least 5 times a day. Hot water can help kill the lingering bacteria or virus in the body. Eat vitamin C-rich fruits as it can instantly help boost immunity.