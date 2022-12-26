Is Your Joint-Related Issue Making You Disabled? Here's What Doctor Wants You To Know

Osteoarthritis (age-related wear and tear) remains the most common cause of disability, however, other causes include inflammatory arthritis (rheumatoid arthritis), fracture (post-traumatic arthritis), loss or tear of muscles or tendons, or nerves that make a joint move.

Contrary to the common perception of a locomotive-disabled person with a lost or deformed limb, joint diseases are far more common reasons to cause disability. Joints play a crucial role in providing the body with its physical capabilities, including a wide range of movements. If one's joint health is neglected, one may experience chronic pains and a higher risk of becoming disabled.

Joint-Related Problems In India

According to an estimate by the World Health Organization (WHO), around 15% of the population lives with some sort of disability. However, according to the census 2021, India homes 2.2% of its population (2.6 crores) with a disability, and around 20% of them (more than 50 lakhs) live with a locomotive disability. However, the WHO has regarded arthritis as the leading cause of locomotive disability worldwide. It's estimated that almost everyone experiences some degree of disability, although temporary, at some point in their lifetime.

Not all patients with the joint disease have a disability. It depends on the severity of the disease. It can result in either a temporary or permanent disability. The disability can be present in various ways; for instance, a person who wishes to go for a walk in the morning but cannot do it due to arthritis in the knee or hip joint. Similarly, a painter is unable to do his job due to shoulder arthritis. Osteoarthritis (age-related wear and tear) remains the most common cause of disability, however, other causes include inflammatory arthritis (rheumatoid arthritis), fracture (post-traumatic arthritis), loss or tear of muscles or tendons, or nerves that make a joint move.

I see many patients who have joint function limitations that cause disability at work or at home. Among them, many people have either age-related wear and tear of the joint (osteoarthritis) or a tear in the important group of tendons that are important for the function of the shoulder joint (a rotator cuff tear). A small group of patients has inflammatory arthritis (such as rheumatoid arthritis) or sports-related injuries or fractures.

Arthritis Is Condition For Older People - Myth or Fact?

Dr. Amit says it is a myth that arthritis is a normal part of aging. This condition can be prevented by lifestyle changes such as maintaining a healthy body weight, avoiding injuries, participating in regular physical activity, and maintaining a good posture. Exercise plays a major role in the prevention and treatment of arthritis. It is another myth that one should not do the exercise once the patient has already developed arthritis. Rather, one should engage in regular low- to moderate-intensity training involving both aerobic exercises and strength training to improve the function of the joint.

The only solution for end-stage arthritis is joint replacement surgery, and its advantages are now well known. Patients needing shoulder replacement or elbow replacement are not uncommon sights in my clinic. However, nowadays, there are less invasive surgical options for specific situations where we can improve the function while maintaining the native joint (joint preservation surgeries such as osteotomy).

Patients with joint diseases should seek help from their doctors, who will be able to assist them with counseling on lifestyle modification, weight reduction, physical activity, nutritional advice, and the use of aids that have proven roles in reducing the limitation on the joint and hence improving the quality of life. Physical activity is one of the most important things to prevent or slow the progression of joint disorders. Activity strengthens the muscles around your joints and improves their function. Wear proper gear, such as knee pads, while you play sports to protect your joints.

In addition to maintaining the function of a joint, these measures also delay the need for surgical intervention.

(The above article is written by Dr. Priyadarshi Amit, Consultant, Shoulder & Elbow Specialist, Department of Orthopedics & Joint Replacement, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.)