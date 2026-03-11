Is your heart at risk? Proactive cardiac tests recommended for obesity

Obesity can expose you to inflammation, high blood pressure and cholesterol deposition which may have no initial symptoms. Expert advises early screening of risks by regularly checking blood pressure, lipid, glucose and echocardiogram.

Is your heart at risk? Over a billion human beings today live obese lives across the world, and one of the worst effects that comes with it is heart disease. The destruction that occurs in the heart begins long before the onset of the symptom because people are not aware of it. This is the reason why the proactive heart screening of people with obesity is not only recommended but vital.

The ugly process of a heart attack strikes

The hypotenuse of obesity poses a tremendous burden on the heart. According to Dr. Varsha Birla, MD DNB Biochemistry, Regional Quality Head, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, excessive body weight particularly visceral fat located in the abdominal region is known to bring about inflammation, high blood pressure, high levels of bad cholesterol, insulin resistance and forcing the heart to pump harder to sustain bulk body weight. Over time, symptoms may expose you to coronary heart disease, heart failure, atrial fibrillation and stroke. The wickedness of this process is that it may be totally silent until something like a heart attack strikes and breaks the silence.

Expert recommends proactive cardiac tests for obesity

Blood pressure: The easiest test is the worst one too, according to the American Heart Association (AHA), blood pressure tests should be performed at least once every one to two years from the time you are 20 years of age and when you have a personal reading of less than 120/80 mm Hg, more often (every 3-6 months) when your blood pressure is higher or when you have excess weight. Lipid profile: A complete lipid profile, including total cholesterol, LDL (bad) cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, and triglycerides, is a non-negotiable requirement for obese people at the time of initial medical evaluation and annually thereafter for adults. High cholesterol can mean you are building up plaques in your arteries and it is heading for your heart, causing a heart attack and stroke. Blood glucose test: A blood glucose test may also be suggested by your doctor, regardless of your age, if you are considered overweight and have one or more of the following risk factors for heart disease. Tests such as Glycated Haemoglobin (HbA1c) may be carried out to know your status for prediabetes and diabetes. A cardiac stress test is used to determine how well your heart is performing during physical activity and thus identifies heart diseases and abnormal heart rhythms, which are not identified at rest. It may also help in diagnosing coronary artery diseases and determining if abnormal heart rhythms are present when you are stressed. Ultrasound: Echocardiogram is performed by using ultrasound to observe how well your heart is working, including its size, wall thickness, and how well it is pumping blood. This test may be used to detect cardiac hypertrophy caused by obesity and heart failure before signs of these diseases are visible. It is recommended for those who have a well-established history of obesity and associated high blood pressure and diabetes. Moreover, since ECG is less sensitive in obese patients, Echo is preferred for detecting heart diseases.

Since obesity is associated with low-grade inflammation, these individuals will have elevated baseline values for High Sensitivity CRP. As per the recommendation given in this case by AHA, for these obese individuals, even if their High Sensitivity CRP values are elevated, this remains a significant predictor for a major cardiac event.

"Proactive Screening is not only about diagnosing but will help the individual make informed decisions in time to avoid this risky condition because of lifestyle changes, medicine, or a combination of both," said Dr. Birla. "Do not wait for your heart to send you a message. Go talk to your cardiologist and get a checkup if you are living with obesity. Your heart works harder for you, and it's now time for you to follow suit."

