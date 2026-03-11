Is your heart at risk? Proactive cardiac tests recommended for obesity

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Is your heart at risk? Over a billion human beings today live obese lives across the world, and one of the worst effects that comes with it is heart disease. The destruction that occurs in the heart begins long before the onset of the symptom because people are not aware of it. This is the reason why the proactive heart screening of people with obesity is not only recommended but vital.
The hypotenuse of obesity poses a tremendous burden on the heart. According to Dr. Varsha Birla, MD DNB Biochemistry, Regional Quality Head, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, excessive body weight particularly visceral fat located in the abdominal region is known to bring about inflammation, high blood pressure, high levels of bad cholesterol, insulin resistance and forcing the heart to pump harder to sustain bulk body weight. Over time, symptoms may expose you to coronary heart disease, heart failure, atrial fibrillation and stroke. The wickedness of this process is that it may be totally silent until something like a heart attack strikes and breaks the silence.
Since obesity is associated with low-grade inflammation, these individuals will have elevated baseline values for High Sensitivity CRP. As per the recommendation given in this case by AHA, for these obese individuals, even if their High Sensitivity CRP values are elevated, this remains a significant predictor for a major cardiac event.
"Proactive Screening is not only about diagnosing but will help the individual make informed decisions in time to avoid this risky condition because of lifestyle changes, medicine, or a combination of both," said Dr. Birla. "Do not wait for your heart to send you a message. Go talk to your cardiologist and get a checkup if you are living with obesity. Your heart works harder for you, and it's now time for you to follow suit."
The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
