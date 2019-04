Asthma and pollution are mostly pronounced simultaneously. This lung disorder, characterised by extreme breathing difficulty, affects both children and adults. However, there is good news for city kids, who experience asthma attacks induced by pollution. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce their symptoms, says a recent study conducted at the Johns Hopkins University. The researchers explain that air pollution is linked to inflammation that is responsible for driving asthma. Omega-3 fatty acids present in oily fishes have anti-inflammatory effects. These produce by-product molecules during digestion and reach the lungs to treat an inflammation.

During the research, the scientists enrolled 135 children and tracked their diets along with levels of the indoor air pollution. They found that the indoor pollution included two types of particulate matters. Firstly, there were those who were 2.5 micrometers or smaller in size and then there were those, slightly larger than 10 micrometers. These particulate matters are small enough to sneak into your lungs easily. The study team noticed that children who were taking omega-3 fatty acids were shielded up to an extent from the effect of indoor pollution. However, omega-6 fatty acids (found in vegetable oils) had adverse effects on asthmatic kids. Surprisingly, these acids enhanced the effects of indoor particulate matters on lungs and made the asthma symptoms more severe. Further, they explained that few by-products of omega-6 fatty acids, such as leukotrienes have pro-inflammatory effects.

Asthma is a chronic lung disease which manifests itself through shortness of breath, chest pain, and wheezing sound while inhaling. In this condition, your airways get inflamed and produce extra mucus causing difficulty in breathing. Apart from air pollution, dust mites, common cold, smoke, and certain medications can also trigger an asthma attack if your kid is already suffering from this condition. Sadly, this condition is not treatable, but its symptoms can be controlled with some lifestyle measures, opting a healthy diet being one of them. According to a study published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, eating Mediterranean diet can significantly reduce bronchial inflammation and help kids with asthma. As inflammation is a culprit behind asthma flare ups, targeting it through foods can be helpful. Though asthma triggers differ from child to child, most commonly, children with this condition have been found to be allergic to gluten, dairy products and eggs. Therefore, the golden rule is cutting back on these foods or those that can intensify the symptoms of condition. Opting for foods rich in vitamins D and A and magnesium can help. Here, we tell you about foods that your kids should eat and avoid to alleviate the symptoms of asthma.

Opt for bananas

Bananas are jam-packed with antioxidants and potassium which help decrease wheezing in children suffering from asthma and improve their lung function, says a research published in the European Respiratory Journal.

Rely on omega-3 fatty acids

As already mentioned, omega-3 fatty acids can soothe your child’s asthma symptoms. The foods you can offer her include eggs, soya milk, yoghurt, flaxseeds, oatmeal, walnuts, salmon and eggs among others.

Cut back on sugar and processed carbohydrates

A study published in The Journal of Asthma has revealed that drinking sweetened beverages can increase your kid’s risk of developing respiratory symptoms and asthma. Foods including candy juice, flavoured yogurts, chips, and white bread, snacks can provoke your kid’s inflammation and contribute to asthma.

Go for vitamin D and A rich-foods

Having vitamin D rich foods including orange juice and salmon can reduce the asthma attack episode in your kids, says a study published in the journal Chest. Also, higher levels of vitamin A help the lungs function better. It has been found that kids with asthma generally have lower levels of this vitamin. Therefore, make sure your children eat foods like carrots, broccoli, sweet potatoes, spinach, and kale.

Go for magnesium-rich foods

Magnesium helps expand the air passage and relax the bronchial muscles. This allows more air to flow in and out easily alleviating the asthma symptoms in kids. A study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology showed that children between the age group of 11 and 19 with low magnesium levels also had low lung air flow and volume. You can improve your kid’s magnesium levels by adding spinach, dark chocolate, salmon, and pumpkin seeds in their daily diet.

Avoid onion and garlic

Onion and garlic are gas causing foods that can trigger your kid’s asthma flare-ups. They can pressurize their diaphragm and can cause chest tightness. Some of the other gas producing foods are beans, carbonated drinks, cabbage, and fried foods.

Go for avocados

Being rich in antioxidants named glutathione, avocadoes can protect your kids’ lungs from airways stress and tissue damage. Also, this fruit is jam-packed with heart-healthy fats which can increase the levels of goods cholesterol in their body.

Ditch fast foods

According to a research published in the British Medical Journal, having fast foods thrice a week can increase your kid’s risk of suffering from severe asthma by 39 per cent. The doctors explain that these foods are rich in saturated and trans fats that can weaken your children’s immune system making them susceptible to asthma attacks.

Avoid wheat consumption

Albumin and globulin amino acids present in wheat are responsible for allergy. Body’s immune system produces immunoglobulin E antibodies when these amino acids enter the body. These antibodies can potentially cause wheezing and coughing (symptoms of asthma).