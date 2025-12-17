Is Wine Really Good for Your Heart? Cardiologist Explains Why Alcohol May Do More Harm Than Good

Is wine really heart-healthy? A cardiologist explains the truth about alcohol, heart disease risks, and why drinking may do more harm than benefit.

Many believe that having a small glass of wine is good for the heart. They may read reports or see on social media about wine being healthy and start following it without fully understanding the risks. Many also fail to distinguish between wine and whisky and believe that both are 'sharab', so what difference does it make? Here's all you need to know.

Why Wine Is Not Heart-Healthy?

A December 2022 review published in the international medical journal Nutrients found that moderate wine consumption was linked to some heart-protective effects. This is because wine contains natural bioactive compounds like polyphenols. However, the important factor to note is that the review paper underlined the benefits were seen when wine was taken in small quantities, with meals, and as part of a Mediterranean diet. So yes, some studies showed possible benefits of small amounts of wine, but this was under very specific conditions.

Some studies showed possible benefits of small amounts of wine, but this was under very specific conditions. However, what we need to clearly understand is that all alcohol is not good for the heart. Also daily drinking is not safe. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also said that no level of alcohol consumption is completely safe, because alcohol increases the risk of cancer, even in small amounts.

Dr Ashish Agarwal, Director & Unit Head (Unit-1) Cardiology, Aakash healthcare suggest, "Avoiding any type of alcohol is the best. We all know that drinking patterns are often irregular and heavy and alcohol is rarely consumed in a controlled, meal-based way. In our country, the risk of heart diseases, diabetes and liver disease is already very high."

Alcohol Is Not a Health Supplement

The doctor further said, "Another important factor to understand is that alcohol should never be seen as a health supplement. The so-called benefit of wine is very small and applies only to a limited group of people under controlled conditions. In real life, especially in India, the consumption of alcohol can result in high blood pressure, weight increase, sleep disturbances, and heart rhythm problems. The risks from these factors will eventually eliminate any small advantages which studies have discovered."

People need to understand that wine contains beneficial compounds which can also be had through grapes and other foods, including berries, peanuts, fruits and vegetables, while avoiding alcohol consumption. The heart receives better protection from regular walking and home-cooked meals, stress management and proper sleep than any beverage can offer.

Avoid Alcohol Consumption For Better Health

Dr Ashish advises that those who do not drink should not start drinking, believing that a moderate amount is good for health. Regular alcohol consumption can damage their heart health. Even those who drink occasionally should not make it a regular habit. In fact, they should seek help or create a routine to avoid any type of stress so that they do not need wine or any alcohol to relax.

We need to understand that it creates dependence and damages heart, liver, and brain tissues through a gradual process. The most effective way to protect yourself from future health issues is to completely stay away from drinking alcohol.