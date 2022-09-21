Is Urinary Incontinence Common Among Men? Here Are 6 Tips To Manage The Symptoms

Is Urinary Incontinence Common Among Men? Here Are 6 Tips To Manage The Symptoms

Urinary incontinence is a condition due to which men might loose control over their bladder. But, no need to worry, it is treatable.

Loss of bladder control is a common problem which can get very embarrassing at times. But know that it is a condition that is experienced by both men and women and it is certainly treatable. The severity if this condition can be different for everyone. Some people might experience accidental leaking while coughing or sneezing. The symptoms might even be worse for older people and for young people, it might get worse with age. But, this condition is not a problem experienced due to old age.

Urinary incontinence is also common among men. There are some factors which might act as a trigger factor for this disease like enlarged prostate, diabetes, and Parkinson's disease. It can be common after some types of prostate surgery, too. Other than these factors, it can also develop for reasons we don't completely understand like for example, overactive bladder (OAB).

HOW TO MANAGE THE SYMPTOMS OF URINARY INCONTINENCE

These tips have been recommend by doctors for men who face the issue of urinary incontinence.

Drink Carefully

Caffeine might be the cause of irritation and could worsen the symptoms for some men. Other drinks especially carbonated drinks like soda could also have a similar effect on this condition. Alcoholic drinks are known to be diuretic for people suffering from this condition. Experts suggest that men should definitely avoid all of these beverages and see if it makes a difference on the symptoms.

Be Cautious Of Your Diet

A persons diet can also make a difference in the symptoms. Some foods might exacerbate the condition while others might not. Experts recommend people to not consume spicy foods, artificial sweeteners and chocolates. The triggers cause by certain foods might also vary from one person to another. To track which food is the cause of trigger for you, try to notice whether or not it is impacting the symptoms.

Stress Can Be A Factor, Try To Reduce It

This condition can be very stressful and that stress can also impact the symptoms. Doctors have recommended some exercised that might help people deal with this condition. Try exercises like breathing exercise, meditation and biofeedback. Biofeedback approach is a system through which a patient can get real time information about muscle contractions around their bladder by observing a monitor. With time, you can learn how to relax your body, ease your muscles, and maybe get control of your symptoms.

Try Bladder Training Techniques

Try using behavioral techniques such as bladder training. Start by going to the bathroom to pee every half hour, whether you feel the urge or not. As you get into the rhythm, gradually -- over days or weeks - expand the time between bathroom breaks. Eventually, you may be able to space breaks by 3 to 4 hours and the urges in between may decrease.

Track How Often You Are Going To The Bathroom

To help find the cause of incontinence, for a few days keep a record of how much you drink and how often you pee. Make note of any leaking, along with anything -- drinking a lot, heavy lifting -- that might have triggered it. Bring the record to your doctor's appointment. It will help your doctor better understand your symptoms and could give clues about the cause.

Reach Out For Mental Support

This condition can take a toll on your mental state as well so, it is important that you take professional help if you are feeling worn down. Since the symptoms of this condition is very unpredictable and can get embarrassing, you might not feel like leaving your house at all or be around people. This can impact your mental health. Take care of your mental health as well as the condition.