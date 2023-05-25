Is There A Link Between Sedentary Lifestyle and Poor Pain Tolerance? Study Sheds New Light

As per reports, endorphins released during exercise and other forms of physical activity can also play an important role in pain tolerance.

As per studies, biological, psychological and emotional factors play an important role in how a person might perceive pain.

Pain tolerance refers to the amount of pain a person can handle reasonably. It might be interesting to note that pain tolerance can differ from person to person. Research has shown that physically active people have higher pain tolerance than those who lead sedentary lives. Physical activity is generally associated with overall health benefits.

The pain threshold is the minimum intensity at which a person begins to perceive, or sense a stimulus as painful or causing discomfort. However, pain tolerance is the maximum intensity a person can withstand. Recent studies have found the experience of pain as unique as an individual. As per studies, biological, psychological and emotional factors play an important role in how a person might perceive pain.

As per experts, past experiences and even trauma can impact a person's sensitivity and perception of pain.

TRENDING NOW

Physical activity and pain

It is well known that higher physical activity is associated with a lower risk of injuries. As per the authors of the study, the more a person might engage in physical activities, they might be voluntarily putting their body in difficult situations and this might make them more tolerant of pain. As per reports, endorphins released during exercise and other forms of physical activity can also play an important role in pain tolerance.

Reportedly, the study published in PLOS One made use of hand immersion in cold water as a technique to measure pain tolerance among subjects.

The study found that regular physical activity can improve cardiovascular health, increase blood flow, and reduce inflammation. The combination of these health factors can contribute to increased pain tolerance among people.

You may like to read

Factors affecting pain tolerance

Pain tolerance is subjective. It can differ from person to person. A person with high pain tolerance can withstand more than other people. Many factors can affect pain tolerance in a person. The following are some-

The genetic makeup of a person can also determine the pain tolerance of an individual.

Children have lower pain tolerance than others.

Hormonal activity and neurological disparities also affect pain tolerance.

A person who might be expecting pain will experience it more intensely when it arrives.

If a person has an extreme experience of pain, then a similar experience in the future can initiate the same response.

RECOMMENDED STORIES