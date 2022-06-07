Is That A Tumour In Your Brain? 5 Often Ignored Risk Factors of Brain Tumour

Is That A Tumour In Your Brain? 5 Often Ignored Risk Factors of Brain Tumour

Risk factors of brain tumour: We have Dr. Satwant Sachdeva, Senior Consultant Neurology, Manipal Hospital, Patiala to help us understand this condition better.

Brain Tumour is a fatal condition in which there is an abnormal growth of brain cells inside the brain. It is a progressive condition that gets worse with time and affects almost 5 to 10 per cent of the Indian population. Although there are many types of brain tumours, one of the most common ones starts to develop from the brain cells and slowly spreads to the nerve cells inside the brain. This condition is even more dangerous because the tumour shows minimal signs at the initial stages and is only detected at the later stages. Therefore, it is very important to be watchful of all the signs of brain tumours that most people tend to ignore. Today, we have Dr. Satwant Sachdeva, Senior Consultant Neurology, Manipal Hospital, Patiala to help us understand this condition better.

Risk Factors of Brain Tumour

Never ignore these signs, they can be a symptom of a brain tumour.

Persisting Headaches

It is one of the most common signs of brain tumours and is often associated with vomiting. These headaches are frequent in nature and get worse over time, affecting the sleep cycle. As these are the primary stages of brain tumours, proper clinical diagnosis can help in identifying the tumour at an initial stage.

Reduced Vision And Memory Problem

A brain tumour affects the cognitive activities of the person. Therefore, one may also experience memory loss along with blurred vision. At times, the patient may also find it difficult to concentrate on certain tasks and it can create a situation of confusion. Some people may also experience abnormal eye movement along with difficulty in speech.

Seizure And Weakness

Another very common sign of a brain tumour is frequent weakness. As the tumour grows, there is more pressure on the brain that affects the entire body. It can even take a toll on the entire sleep cycle and make the person lethargic and weak. Seizures are also an effect of this fatal condition that tends to grow in future.

Behavioural Changes

A brain tumour can totally affect the way a person behaves. Due to recurring weakness, headaches and memory problems, a person may seem more exhausted. People suffering from a brain tumour may seem to be more irritated and have illogical reasoning.

You may like to read

Infertility: Our hormone production can even be controlled by the brain. As a result, a tumour can affect the pituitary gland, causing it to secrete too many hormones and even preventing other glands from functioning normally.

How Can You Diagnose Brain Tumour?

Although it is completely impossible to evade the risk of a brain tumour, proper knowledge of the right diagnosis and treatment options can help in treating this condition on time. Some of the common diagnoses for treating brain tumours include:

Neurological Examination

It is an examination of a person's nervous system that can be performed by a healthcare provider to test the reflexes of the person. It usually does not cause the patient any discomfort.

Cerebral Angiogram

It is a procedure that involves x-rays and a special dye (contrast material) to see the blood flow through the brain. A carotid arteriogram is an X-ray study used to determine if the carotid artery, a major artery leading to the brain, is narrowed or otherwise abnormal.

PET Scan

A positron emission tomography (PET) scan is an imaging test that helps in revealing the metabolic or biochemical function of your tissues and organs by the use of a radioactive drug.

MRI

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a type of scan that involves the use of strong magnetic fields along with radio waves to produce detailed images inside the body. An MRI scanner is large tube that contains powerful magnets.