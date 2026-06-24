Is street food safe during monsoon? Expert warns about food poisoning, typhoid and hepatitis risks

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 24, 2026 7:18 PM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr. N. Varsha Monica Reddy
Street food is an important part of Indian culture. All these delicious delicacies are loved by everyone, across the year from spicy chaats to pakoras, momos to road side tea. During the monsoon season, however, the craving for hot and crispy street food becomes even stronger. While eating street food in the rain may feel comforting and enjoyable, health experts warn that the rainy season also increases the risk of several food-borne illnesses.
According to Dr. N. Varsha Monica Reddy, Consultant Pediatric Neurologist, Child Development Center department at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, "Street food can be fun, but monsoon weather creates ideal conditions for germs, viruses, and parasites to grow rapidly. Heavy rainfall, humidity, waterlogging, and poor hygiene can make roadside food unsafe if proper precautions are not followed."
So, here are all the details you need to know about the safety of any street food during monsoon season and how to prevent yourself from food infections.
Throughout the rainy season, high moisture and humidity provide favourable conditions for the rapid multiplication of bacteria, fungi and viruses. Overflowing drains, dirty water, and inadequate sanitation also causes contamination of water.
Dr. Reddy says, "Open items which are prepared with contaminated water can cause severe gastrointestinal infections". Foods are invariably unprotected from dust, flies, dirty rain water and pollution while the street vendors work in open areas. The risk of getting sick is highly increased if hygiene is not of a high standard.
Warm and moist climates are an ideal breeding ground for bacteria which can infect fresh food rapidly during the monsoon.
One of the most common health problems during the rainy season is acute diarrhea. Ingestion of contaminated food or drinking unhealthy water can disturb the digestive system and lead to looseness of bowels, abdominal cramps, nausea and dehydration.
According to WHO, Typhoid is a bacterial infection which is transmitted via contaminated food and water. In the monsoon season, it can be risky when hand hygiene, utensils and water used in food preparation is not sanitary.
The signs and symptoms of typhoid are:
Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver that is spread primarily via contaminated food and water. The virus is easily passed on by street food in unhygienic conditions.
Common symptoms include:
There is a greater surge in food poisoning cases during the rainy season. Improperly stored food, stale ingredients, and contaminated cooking surfaces can introduce harmful bacteria into meals.
Symptoms may include:
Dr. Reddy said fungal contamination can also occur in food items in the presence of moisture in rainy condition during monsoon season. Moisture can speed up the deterioration of chutneys, sauces, stored foods, and bread. Infection, digestive upsets or allergies may be triggered if a person eats mushroom contaminated food.
Children are fond of eating pani puri, noodles, fries and ice at roadside. But, their immune systems are still developing and that means they are more susceptible to infections.
Being a pediatric neurologist, Dr. Reddy emphasizes on future precautions for children during monsoon. Food-borne illnesses can quickly lead to dehydration and weakness in kids. Parents should monitor what children eat outside and encourage safer food choices. During the monsoons, it is advisable to stay away from the following food items:
Raw Salads
Roadside sales of raw vegetables and salads can be contaminated by washing them with contaminated water. Germs are not killed and can get into the body.
Unpeeled Fruits
Cut fruits can pick up dust, bacteria and flies if left in the open air. Germs may be present on the surface of unwashed or unpeeled fruits or vegetables.
Ice and Cold Drinks From Unreliable Sources
Roadside vendors of ice may be providing a product made with unsafe water. Drinking, eating or inhaling contaminated ice may lead to stomach infections and hepatitis A.
Cut Fruits and Open Chutneys
Humid weather conditions have a negative effect on the shelf life of opened foods. Coverless cut fruits, sauces and chutneys stored for an extended duration may have bacteria present.
Seafood Stored Improperly
If seafood is not refrigerated properly then it will spoil fast during the monsoon. When one consumes old seafood, one can get into the trouble of stomach upset and severe food poisoning.
Although experts advise caution, it does not mean you must completely avoid street food. Choosing freshly cooked and hygienically prepared food can reduce the risk significantly.
There are some alternatives that are more likely to be safe, such as:
Dr. Reddy recommends selecting vendors who maintain cleanliness and prepare food fresh to order. Here are some indications of a safer food stall:
Here are some short-term solutions:
It is important for children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with poor immune systems to get a medical assistance early.
Street food safety is not only the responsibility of the vendors, but also the responsibility of the consumers. There is an urgent need for people to be more conscious of proper hygiene and make wise food selection during the monsoons.
Steps such as those listed above can make a significant difference in minimizing the risk of infection.
Local administration is also required to provide improved sanitation, supply adequate clean water and conduct adequate road inspectors of the roadside food stalls in the rainy season.
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