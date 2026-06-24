Is street food safe during monsoon? Expert warns about food poisoning, typhoid and hepatitis risks

Monsoon street food may increase the risk of food poisoning, typhoid and hepatitis. Expert shares simple safety tips to avoid falling sick during rainy season.

Street food during monsoon (Image AI Generated)

Street food is an important part of Indian culture. All these delicious delicacies are loved by everyone, across the year from spicy chaats to pakoras, momos to road side tea. During the monsoon season, however, the craving for hot and crispy street food becomes even stronger. While eating street food in the rain may feel comforting and enjoyable, health experts warn that the rainy season also increases the risk of several food-borne illnesses.

According to Dr. N. Varsha Monica Reddy, Consultant Pediatric Neurologist, Child Development Center department at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, "Street food can be fun, but monsoon weather creates ideal conditions for germs, viruses, and parasites to grow rapidly. Heavy rainfall, humidity, waterlogging, and poor hygiene can make roadside food unsafe if proper precautions are not followed."

So, here are all the details you need to know about the safety of any street food during monsoon season and how to prevent yourself from food infections.

Why is Street Food Riskier During Monsoon?

Throughout the rainy season, high moisture and humidity provide favourable conditions for the rapid multiplication of bacteria, fungi and viruses. Overflowing drains, dirty water, and inadequate sanitation also causes contamination of water.

Dr. Reddy says, "Open items which are prepared with contaminated water can cause severe gastrointestinal infections". Foods are invariably unprotected from dust, flies, dirty rain water and pollution while the street vendors work in open areas. The risk of getting sick is highly increased if hygiene is not of a high standard.

Warm and moist climates are an ideal breeding ground for bacteria which can infect fresh food rapidly during the monsoon.

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Common Health Risks Linked to Street Food in Monsoon

Acute Diarrhea

One of the most common health problems during the rainy season is acute diarrhea. Ingestion of contaminated food or drinking unhealthy water can disturb the digestive system and lead to looseness of bowels, abdominal cramps, nausea and dehydration.

Typhoid Fever

According to WHO, Typhoid is a bacterial infection which is transmitted via contaminated food and water. In the monsoon season, it can be risky when hand hygiene, utensils and water used in food preparation is not sanitary.

The signs and symptoms of typhoid are:

High fever

Weakness

Stomach pain

Loss of appetite

Headache

Viral Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver that is spread primarily via contaminated food and water. The virus is easily passed on by street food in unhygienic conditions.

Common symptoms include:

Fever

Fatigue

Yellowing of the skin and eyes

Vomiting

Abdominal discomfort

Food Poisoning

There is a greater surge in food poisoning cases during the rainy season. Improperly stored food, stale ingredients, and contaminated cooking surfaces can introduce harmful bacteria into meals.

Symptoms may include:

Vomiting

Stomach cramps

Diarrhea

Fever

Weakness

Fungal Contamination

Dr. Reddy said fungal contamination can also occur in food items in the presence of moisture in rainy condition during monsoon season. Moisture can speed up the deterioration of chutneys, sauces, stored foods, and bread. Infection, digestive upsets or allergies may be triggered if a person eats mushroom contaminated food.

Why Children Are More Vulnerable?

Children are fond of eating pani puri, noodles, fries and ice at roadside. But, their immune systems are still developing and that means they are more susceptible to infections.

Being a pediatric neurologist, Dr. Reddy emphasizes on future precautions for children during monsoon. Food-borne illnesses can quickly lead to dehydration and weakness in kids. Parents should monitor what children eat outside and encourage safer food choices. During the monsoons, it is advisable to stay away from the following food items:

Raw Salads

Roadside sales of raw vegetables and salads can be contaminated by washing them with contaminated water. Germs are not killed and can get into the body.

Unpeeled Fruits

Cut fruits can pick up dust, bacteria and flies if left in the open air. Germs may be present on the surface of unwashed or unpeeled fruits or vegetables.

Ice and Cold Drinks From Unreliable Sources

Roadside vendors of ice may be providing a product made with unsafe water. Drinking, eating or inhaling contaminated ice may lead to stomach infections and hepatitis A.

Cut Fruits and Open Chutneys

Humid weather conditions have a negative effect on the shelf life of opened foods. Coverless cut fruits, sauces and chutneys stored for an extended duration may have bacteria present.

Seafood Stored Improperly

If seafood is not refrigerated properly then it will spoil fast during the monsoon. When one consumes old seafood, one can get into the trouble of stomach upset and severe food poisoning.

Safer Street Food Choices During Monsoon

Although experts advise caution, it does not mean you must completely avoid street food. Choosing freshly cooked and hygienically prepared food can reduce the risk significantly.

There are some alternatives that are more likely to be safe, such as:

Freshly fried pakoras Roasted corn Hot idlis Fresh dosas Boiled eggs Freshly cooked noodles or momos served steaming hot

How to Identify a Hygienic Street Food Vendor?

Dr. Reddy recommends selecting vendors who maintain cleanliness and prepare food fresh to order. Here are some indications of a safer food stall:

Check if surroundings are clean and if there is no standing water, flies or garbage. Choose stalls where food is cooked in front of you rather than stored for long hours. Ingredients need to be protected from insects, dust and rainfall. Vendors to ensure clean plates, cooking tools and spoons. Cloths that are dirty or used oil are red flags. Food handlers should wash their hands frequently and not touch food with dirty hands. Hot foods are generally more refreshing and far more secure that chilled or hardened foods. Many of the organisms that cause disease are killed by heat. Use a personal water bottle, whenever possible. Do not drink juice or beverages made from unsafe water or ice. Personal hygiene with hand washing is very crucial during monsoon season. Wash hands before using soap or hand sanitizer before eating. Avoid over consumption of fried or spicy street foods, which can cause disturbance in digestion, particularly when it's hot or damp outside. Do not eat food that is odd smelling, stale or improperly stored.

Here are some short-term solutions:

Don't get dehydrated, drink lots of fluids

Consume light and simple foods

Try not to eat fat or spicy foods

Rest properly

If symptoms worsen or persist for over a day, please consult the doctor.

It is important for children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with poor immune systems to get a medical assistance early.

Importance of Hygiene Awareness

Street food safety is not only the responsibility of the vendors, but also the responsibility of the consumers. There is an urgent need for people to be more conscious of proper hygiene and make wise food selection during the monsoons.

Steps such as those listed above can make a significant difference in minimizing the risk of infection.

Local administration is also required to provide improved sanitation, supply adequate clean water and conduct adequate road inspectors of the roadside food stalls in the rainy season.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.