Depression is a complaint that is no more confined to a small cross section of the society. It has now become an everyday, household problem. According to the survey published by the World Health Organization, in 2017, there were 350 million people all over the globe, suffering from depression. Depression is a mental health condition which affects your mood, thoughts, physical health and daily life functioning. The causes could be a combination of various social, psychological and biological factors. Depression brings stress and affects your daily life functionalities as well. Apart from your life situations and certain medications, there are some everyday habits that may lead to depression. They could be the secret culprits behind this mental health condition that you are probably not noticing. Spot them and take action ASAP. We help you identify these habits.

Spending time on social media

It is best to physically connect with people, rather than social media. Social media increases the risk of comparison. Worrying if your life measures up with your friends will intensify your depression and increase the risk of negative thoughts. The real-life social network comes with the certainty of being there with you in the time of need. Reduce your social media time and find other healthy ways of connecting with people.

Replaying negative thoughts

The tendency of fixating on negative thoughts is called rumination. The habit of rumination can intensify and prolong your depression. It is much easier to go down the path of negative thoughts as compared to healthier thoughts. Breaking the cycle of negative thoughts is an important step towards treating depression. You can do this by including mindfulness techniques, meditation and yoga to your routine. According to the study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, breathing-based yoga can help in reducing the symptoms of depression by including more positive and optimistic thoughts.

Dependence on alcohol

Alcohol and other drugs only boost your mood temporarily. Once their effect wears off, you will find yourself at new lows. Alcohol and other drugs are not the solution to depression. According to a 2017 report published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, almost 50% of the entire population suffering from mental health issues also indulge in drugs or alcohol. So, it’s better to limit your alcohol intake to two drinks a day.

Isolation

Excluding yourself from your social circles may draw you towards deeper depression. If you are depressed, you will find it tough to connect to people around you. This may necessitate you to withdraw from your surroundings. However, complete isolation isn’t a healthy way of being. There are reams of research that say, loners are more prone to depression than people who are well-connected.

Depression will not make it easy for you to connect with people. So it’s advised that you push yourself for it. Join support groups, reading or film clubs and seek help from your friends if you find it tough to connect to people.