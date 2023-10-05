Is Reducing Sedentary Time The Key To Protect Your Cognitive Health?

Avoid these habits to reduce the risk of dementia.

Long periods of sitting have emerged as a potential risk factor for dementia, highlighting the importance of staying physically active and reducing sedentary behavior.

Dementia is an umbrella term used to describe conditions or diseases related to the loss of cognitive functioning. A recent study has linked the sedentary lifestyle i.e. prolonged sitting with dementia increasing the risk of Alzheimer's disease. In our fast-paced world, most people are involved in corporate jobs where they spend most of their time sitting without even taking breaks. It is observed that long hours of sitting can have detrimental effects on brain health. Researchers say that long hours of sitting may contribute to cognitive decline by reducing blood flow to the brain and increasing inflammation. Let's explore how a sedentary lifestyle can increase the risk of dementia or Alzheimer's disease and find ways to tackle this problem.

What Are The Causes That Increase The Chances Of Dementia Or Alzheimer's Disease?

Besides, a sedentary lifestyle other key factors influence dementia or Alzheimer's disease.

Age

Age is one of the important factors that increases the risk factor for Alzheimer's disease. Aging is natural but if you begin to consider certain lifestyle changes in the present then it can reduce the chances of mitigating other risk factors.

TRENDING NOW

Genetics

Although this might not be the case always, still some genetic components can influence Alzheimer's disease. Individuals with a family history of Alzheimer's may benefit from genetic counseling and monitoring.

Lifestyle Choices

Dementia and Alzheimer's disease risk can be increased by unhealthy lifestyle choices like smoking, drinking too much alcohol, being sedentary, and eating a diet high in saturated fats and sweets. These risks can be reduced by eating a balanced diet, giving up smoking, drinking in moderation, and maintaining an active lifestyle.

Cardiovascular Health

Brain and heart health are closely related. Alzheimer's disease risk can be increased by illnesses including diabetes, high cholesterol, and hypertension. Protecting cognitive function can be achieved by controlling these disorders with medication and dietary adjustments.

You may like to read

Social Engagement

Cognitive impairment has been linked to social isolation and loneliness. Maintaining solid relationships with friends and family and remaining socially active can help guard against Alzheimer's disease.

Sleep Quality

Cognitive impairment can be a result of poor sleep habits and sleep disorders like sleep apnea. Better sleep habits and the pursuit of sleep problem therapy can support improved brain health.

What Are The Prevention Strategies?

Certain lifestyle choices and healthy habits can decrease the risk of Dementia or specifically Alzheimer's disease. Follow these health tips to avoid chronic disease!

Stay Active

As the study suggests, a sedentary lifestyle can increase the risk of dementia, hence opting for a physically active lifestyle may reduce the chances of the disease. So try doing regular physical exercise, including both aerobic and strength training. This can improve blood flow to the brain, reduce inflammation, and enhance cognitive function.

Eat A Nutrient-Diet

Consume a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds may be particularly beneficial for brain health.

Manage Chronic Conditions

If you have conditions like hypertension, diabetes, or high cholesterol, work with your healthcare provider to manage them effectively.

Challenge Your Mind

Engage in activities that stimulate cognitive function, such as puzzles, reading, learning a new language, or pursuing a hobby.

Stay Socially Connected

To fight loneliness and isolation, maintain a robust social network and take part in social activities.

Prioritize Sleep

Sleep is of utmost importance so try to prioritize sleep and aim for seven to nine hours of quality sleep per night, addressing any sleep disorders if necessary.

RECOMMENDED STORIES