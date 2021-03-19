Is it OK to bleed post-menopausal? Here's what you need to know

Menopause can hit a woman during her 40s or 50s — but the average age when a woman reaches menopause is 51. Now coming to the term menopause, it is that phase of a woman's life that is marked by the end of her menstrual cycles. Usually, it is when a woman doesn't get her periods for more than 12 consecutive months. But, wait — there is much more to it. A woman even after reaching menopause may still experience vaginal bleeding. You must be thinking — how is that even possible? Well, this phase is called peri-menopause. However, this unusual bleeding also stops after one reaches complete menopause. What is the concern then?

According to health experts, vaginal bleeding is not normal after you reach menopause and there it brings an urgent need for doctor's intervention. Before you jump to any conclusion, here is a list of such health risks that post-menstrual bleeding could be associated with. Have a look at them and make sure to understand the various symptoms associated with that particular health condition. Remember the keyword to keep diseases at bay — spot the condition before it is too late.

Postmenopausal Bleeding Is Associated With Cancer

As discussed above, Post-menopause bleeding is not a normal condition to experience. Your body is definitely trying to tell you something really serious about your health. To start with — it can be a warning sign of cancer. Yes, according to medical studies, post-menstrual bleeding may be caused by Uterine Cancer.

Uterine Cancer which may also include endometrial cancer and uterine sarcoma can lead to abnormal vaginal bleeding after menopause. Here are some of the warning signs of uterine cancer that you must look out for if you are also experiencing unusual bleeding post-menopause.

1. Apart from unusual vaginal bleeding, you may also notice abnormal vaginal discharge.

2. You may also experience chronic abdominal pain which can be hard to bear.

3. Difficulty during urination or painful urination is also a warning sign.

4. Unexplained weight loss.

If you are experiencing bleeding post menstruation and are also suffering from the warning signs — visit a doctor immediately.

Unusual Vaginal Bleeding Post Menopause Can Be Due To — Uterine Infection

Uterine infection is also another reason why a woman may experience abnormal vaginal bleeding even after reaching menopause. Some of the warning signs and symptoms of this condition include —

1. Pain in the lower abdominal area can be either mild or severe.

2. A painful sex is also a sign

3. Abnormal or heavy vaginal discharge which may also have a bad odor.

4. Apart from the above, one may also experience a rise in body temperature.

As said above, make sure to not ignore any of these signs when you are bleeding abnormally after reaching menopause.

Endometrial Hyperplasia

Endometrial hyperplasia is also known as the condition wherein the woman may suffer from an excessive overgrowth of the cells that make up the lining of the uterus. This condition can turn fatal if not take care of. Here are some of the warning signs and symptoms you should know.

1. Unusually excessive vaginal bleeding even for those who have reached menopause.

2. Chronic abdominal pain may require doctor’s intervention.

If you have reached menopause and are still facing vaginal bleeding issues — take a note and visit your doctor immediately. It can also be harmless but as we always say — prevention is better than cure. Let us know in the comments section below if you need any other help from TheHealthSite.