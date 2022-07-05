Is One Flu Shot Enough For Life? Doctor Decodes Myths And Facts About Influenza (Flu)

Dr. Vijay Yewale, Head, Institute of Child Health; Apollo Hospital, Navi Mumbai, decodes myths about influenza (flu).

Many people may brush aside the flu as just another indication of a change in the seasons and not a serious concern at all. But to think of it as something completely harmless is not accurate. In fact, that is one of the many prevailing myths about the flu or influenza. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr. Vijay Yewale, Head, Institute of Child Health; Apollo Hospital, Navi Mumbai to understand more about influenza - myths and facts associated with it.

Myth: The Flu Is Just A Bad Cold

The flu is a viral infection that may be caused by different types of influenza viruses. While many cases of the flu are mild, others may be more severe. For children especially, flu is more serious than a common cold and many young children may need medical care to make a full recovery. Complications may include pneumonia in the lungs, ear infections, and dehydration. Some children may also need to be hospitalized. In short, it is more than a 'bad cold' and needs attention and medical care. Even better, it needs to be prevented as far as possible.

Myth: Only People With Underlying Health Issues Need The Flu Vaccination

Anyone can get the flu. However, it is true that some people are at a higher risk of the flu for example, we have seen that children who are under the age of 5 years and particularly those younger than 2 years are at a higher risk of developing complications because of the flu. Because of this, experts in India recommend the flu vaccination for children over 6 months. In addition, pregnant women, older adults, and those with a weakened immune system may be advised to get the flu shot.

Myth: Good Hygiene Is Sufficient To Prevent The Flu

Flu vaccination is one of the most important ways to help protect children and adults from the flu. In addition, good hygiene practices to limit potential exposure to the virus also help to protect from the flu. These include regular washing of the hands; not touching the face, nose, or mouth unnecessarily; and frequent sanitization of surfaces that are repeatedly handled or touched; for example, pencils, stationery, toys, taps, and handles.

Myth: One Flu Shot Is Enough For Life

It has been observed that different flu viruses are in circulation or prevalent every year. Moreover, the flu virus also undergoes mutations. Because of this, vaccines may be modified every year so that they can better protect people. So, the flu vaccination, unlike many others, is an annual vaccine that is taken every year. Children may be given 2 doses at the start, followed by the annual vaccination. Parents should consult with the paediatrician to understand the vaccination schedule for their child.

It is important to remember that people who have the flu can spread the flu even before symptoms appear. For this reason, I encourage parents to take their young children for a flu vaccination every year, as their paediatrician recommends. For most of India, the ideal time to take the shot is just before the monsoon during which time there tends to be an increase in the number of influenza cases.

Get vaccinated, maintain good hygiene, and stay protected from the flu.