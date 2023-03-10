Is Nose Bleeding A Symptom Of Fatty Liver? Explains Dr Sanjeev Rohatgi

Individuals can reduce their risk of developing liver disease and associated symptoms like nosebleeds by taking preventive measures like those mentioned.

Nose bleeds are a common occurrence and are often overlooked as a simple bleed caused by various factors, including crusting of the nose, hypertension, and coagulation drugs. However, in some cases, nose bleeds can be a forecast sign of a more serious underlying condition, such as liver disease, specifically fatty liver and liver cirrhosis, due to reduced platelets and deranged clotting factors. Dr Sanjeev Rohatgi, Lead Consultant - Surgical Gastroenterology, HPB & Liver Transplant Surgery, Manipal Hospital Whitefield, shares all the symptoms of fatty liver disease.

How Is Nose Bleed Associated With Fatty Liver Disease?

If left untreated, the liver can lose its ability to function correctly. One of the symptoms of cirrhosis can be nosebleeds, which can result from a reduction in platelets due to an enlarged spleen and the inability of the liver to produce clotting factors. Thus, a slight bleeding or a trivial nose pick can give rise to a torrential nosebleed called epistaxis. Usually, people overlook nose bleeds, especially when a patient has non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, as they don't suspect their Liver may be a problem. However, over time, fat accumulation can lead to inflammation and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which can further progress to cirrhosis if left untreated. If NASH is not controlled, liver disease may progress silently and lead to Liver failure requiring a liver transplant.

Other Symptoms Of Fatty Liver Disease

Liver diseases are primarily silent with no symptoms until the condition has advanced and reached a stage where 60 to 70% of the liver is affected. The most common symptoms of liver diseases are Jaundice, Ascites (accumulation of fluid in the abdomen), GI/nose bleeding, blood in the stool, and encephalopathy.

Diagnosing Fatty Liver Disease

Early detection and intervention are vital in addressing liver disease and symptoms like nosebleeds. Regular check-ups of Lipid profiles, liver function tests, platelet tests, fibro-scan, and ultrasound scans can look for fat in the liver, and at the same time, it also tells us the stiffness of the liver. This will help identify, monitor liver health, and manage the condition.

Treatment of Liver Disease

Maintaining a BMI of less than 28 and seeking timely medical intervention can help prevent and manage liver disease. For example, for alcoholic liver disease, the doctor may recommend reducing alcohol consumption. However, when liver disease leads to cirrhosis or liver failure, the doctor may recommend medical management first, which, if fails, then Liver Transplant is the only option.

You may like to read

Prevention Of Liver Disease

Even thin people can have fatty liver disease, and overlooking nosebleeds can be detrimental. Every nosebleed should be investigated thoroughly to prevent complications and effectively manage underlying conditions. Individuals can reduce their risk of developing liver disease and associated symptoms like nosebleeds by taking preventive measures like those mentioned.